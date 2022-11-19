ID's Disappeared: When did Logan Schiendelman go missing?

Logan Schiendelman's disappearance was the subject of Investigation Discovery's Disappeared season 9, episode 2.

19-year-old Logan seemingly disappeared completely after leaving for his job on the morning of May 19, 2016. He was never found and as of today, remains missing.

Titled Last Words, the synopsis for this episode of Disappeared reads:

"Logan Schiendelman vanishes, and authorities find his car abandoned; multiple tips claim seeing Logan, but searches turn up nothing; with no evidence of foul play, questions surface and police are forced to examine his family's controversial past."

The episode originally aired on April 8, 2018.

Who was Logan Schiendelman and how did he disappear?

Logan Schiendelman was born on June 27, 1996, in Olympia, Washington, and was raised in Tumwater, Washington, by his maternal grandmother, Virginia Gebo. His father was a Saudi Arabian native, and had met Logan's mother Hannah while on a business trip to the Pacific Northwest. However, he left the US before Logan was born, and never grew a bond with his son.

When Logan's mother left Washington to attend art school, he and his half-sister, Chloe, became legal dependants of their grandmother, Gebo.

On the morning of May 19, 2016, Logan spoke to his grandmother before they both left for their respective jobs. Recalling their conversation, Gebo later said that while they were speaking, Logan had claimed to have had an "epiphany." She added:

"He was just really nervous, which he isn’t usually, kind of on a mission."

Despite the odd discussion of an epiphany, there was nothing to suggest that anything was wrong before Logan Schiendelman failed to return home that evening.

A worried Gebo tried to lodge a complaint the next day, but the police station was closed. She formally filed a missing person report on May 23, 2016.

On May 20, 2016, Logan's Chrysler Sebring was discovered abandoned along Interstate 5 in Rochester, almost 20 miles away from his residence. The car had his wallet, driver's license, and cell phone, making it practically impossible for the police to track where he was.

Shortly after his disappearance, several witnesses stepped up and claimed to have seen either him or the vehicle on the day of his disappearance. One woman came forward claiming that she witnessed Logan Schiendelman's car on Interstate 5 on the morning of May 20. She also stated that she saw him standing outside the car with two Caucasian men. With her description, the police began searching for the two men, but to no avail.

Other witnesses also claimed seeing Logan's car on the lanes of Interstate 5. The police did a radius search around the area but found no clues pointing to either his disappearance or death.

The family later launched an internet campaign but it did not help find the teenager either. As of today, Logan remains missing.

