ID's Evil Lives Here will chronicle the narrative of convicted murderer Edward Allen Covington, and the 2008 triple murder case of Lisa Renee Freiberg and her two young children, Heather Savannah, 2, and Zachary, 7. The three were found murdered and mutilated inside their home in Lutz, Florida. Their bodies were found in a grisly and bloody crime scene along with the remains of their family dog.

The episode, titled He Was Born Evil, is scheduled to air on Friday, December 16, at 7.00 pm ET. Here's what the episode synopsis states:

"Every time Cheri Tate calls the police on her husband, they believe him over her; then she leaves him, and he takes his revenge, but on others; she realizes in horror that he has done to them what he always wanted to do to her."

Covington, a former Department of Corrections officer who had an extensive history of substance abuse, mental health issues, and violence, was given three death sentences after he pleaded guilty to the murders, 15 years each for the abuse of a dead body, and five years for the cruelty charge in May 2015. Sources state that he remains on death row to date.

Disclaimer: Graphic details of a sensitive incident ahead. Please tread with discretion.

Live-in boyfriend Edward Allen Covington was behind the gruesome killing of Lisa Renee Freiberg and her two young children

Lisa Renee Freiberg, a 26-year-old mother of two, was living with her boyfriend, Covington, whom she met via an online dating website sometime in 2007. Sadly, on May 12, 2008, Lisa’s mother Barbara made a staggering 911 call. Authorities soon arrived at the couple's home in Lutz, Florida, to find the mother, her two children, and their family dog murdered in a horrific crime scene.

In an unusual scenario, authorities also found Covington inside the house, hiding in a closet dressed in nothing but his underwear and covered in blood. He was immediately taken into custody wherein he confessed to the murders days after the incident. Investigators concluded from the given information that the murders occurred on May 11.

Edward Allen Covington admitted to taking antipsychotic drugs the day before the killings and initially claimed that he had no memory of what had transpired. However, he subsequently changed his mind, giving the police a thorough account of what happened that night. He confessed that he first slit Heather's throat, after which he killed Lisa, and then turned his attention to Zachary.

Heather was brutally beaten, decapitated, and dismembered. She also suffered a cut on the top of her skull and multiple fractures. Zachary was stabbed atleast five times in the back and neck. His genitals were mutilated, and his skull was crushed. Lisa had multiple defensive wounds and was fatally strangled. She also had a knife wound to her neck and bruises to her face that indicated a beating.

After his arrest, Covington tested positive for cocaine in his system. It was then revealed that he had a lengthy history of drug abuse, mental health issues, and animal cruelty. Moreover, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the past and was behind killing and mutilating three of his ex-wife's cats.

Where is Edward Allen Covington now?

Edward Allen Covington's defense argued that at the time of the murders, he was unstable and had not taken his bipolar disorder medication. His mother also revealed that he had made multiple attempts at committing suicide in the past. The prosecution, on the other hand, asserted that he was consuming crack cocaine and alcohol prior to the triple homicide.

The accused sacked his public defenders at the start of his trial in October 2014 and decided to enter a guilty plea, requesting a death penalty. Edward Allen Covington was found guilty on three charges of first-degree murder, three counts of abuse of a dead body, and one charge of animal cruelty. Subsequently, he was given three death sentences for the murders in May 2015, in addition to 20 years for charges of abuse and cruelty.

According to reports, Edward Allen Covington remains on death row at Florida's Raiford Union Correctional Institution.

Evil Lives Here on ID airs this Friday, December 16, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes