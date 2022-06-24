What did Michael Nance do? Supreme Court permits Georgia death row inmate to be executed by firing squad over lethal injection

Michael Nance, on Georgia's death row, prefers being executed by a firing squad over being put to death by lethal injection. The U.S. Supreme Court approved on Thursday for the prisoner to pursue that genuine last request in court.

Following a 1993 bank heist, Michael Nance shot and killed a bystander. He was found guilty of murder and given the death penalty in 2002.

Reportedly, Nance said in a petition that his medication for back pain prevents him from going to sleep. Therefore the sedatives used in the lethal injection procedure won't work for him. He may experience excruciating pain and burning since his veins are severely damaged.

He mentioned,

"Execution by firing squad, on the other hand, would lead to a swift and virtually painless death."

Michael Nance has the right to contest the state's execution procedure in court, according to Justice Elena Kagan's 5-4 majority in Thursday's opinion.

Kagan wrote,

"A death row inmate may attempt to show that the state's planned method of execution, either on its face or as applied to him, violates the Eighth Amendment's prohibition on 'cruel and unsual' punishment."

An in-depth look into the evidence of Michael Nance's case

Reportedly, the evidence presented at the trial demonstrates that on December 18, 1993, Michael Nance stole an Oldsmobile Omega from the 1980s and drove it to the Tucker Federal Savings & Loan. He entered the bank with a .22 caliber revolver while sporting ski goggles and gloves.

While instructing the tellers to put money into two pillowcases he had brought with him, he shouted.

"No dye money or I'll kill you and I'm going to come back and kill you all if the dye thing goes off."

Despite Nance's warnings, the tellers were able to hide two dye packets along with the money.

Reports suggest that when Michael Nance left the bank, the dye packets started to release crimson dye and tear gas. Nance walked away from Oldsmobile while clutching a gun in his right hand wrapped in a plastic bag. A dye-stained money bag and his ski mask were left in the vehicle.

Later, Nance entered a liquor parking lot and allegedly killed a bystander, Gabor Balogh, who was backing his vehicle out of the parking after exiting the liquor store. Nance raced around the front of Balogh's car, ripped open the front driver's-side door, and plunged his right arm into the vehicle as Balogh was still inside the parking area.

Shortly after, Balogh tried to slip away from the accused with his hands on the steering wheel. He was allegedly yelling for help, and very soon, the victim was struck by Michael Nance's gunshot in the left elbow that went through his chest.

Reportedly, Nance was also accused of attempting to murder another bystander who was trying to aid Balogh at the liquor store.

Michael Wayne Nance was found guilty by a Gwynnett jury of homicide with malice, felony murder, aggravated assault, theft by taking, criminal attempt at armed robbery, and possession of a firearm while committing a crime.

