ID's Menendez Brothers: Misjudged? - What happened after the Menendez brothers murdered their parents and where are they now?

The Menendez Brothers' case that baffled the nation in the late 80s and early 90s is going to be the subject of ID's upcoming series of exclusive documentaries. The documentary special titled Menendez Brothers: Misjudged? will revisit the infamous trial that followed the gruesome murders of Jose and Kitty Mendez in the family's Beverly Hills mansion over three decades ago.

Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence.

Lyle and Erik Menendez, then 21 and 18 years old respectively, allegedly killed their parents after growing tired of enduring years of trauma and physical and emotional abuse. Although prosecutors state otherwise - that they killed them for financial gain - the family's relatives also reportedly testified, supporting the brothers' claims of s*xual abuse.

After a series of mistrials, the two were ultimately found guilty and are currently serving two separate lifetimes in prison since 1996. However, very recently, their controversial and intriguing case has become talk of the internet with videos concerning the Menendez Brothers going viral online, especially on TikTok.

Now that the ID exclusive documentary is set to re-examine the murder story, here's everything to know about the controversial case that followed, and the current whereabouts of the Menendez Brothers ahead of its premiere on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

What ensued after the Menendez brothers murdered their parents?

After shooting their parents to death in their Beverly Hill mansion, the Menendez brothers called the police and informed them about the incident. Soon after the funeral, the two brothers moved out of the house and started spending their family's money on expensive travel, buying expensive watches and clothes, staying at luxurious hotels, parties, cars, and on any desire they wished to fulfill.

They pursued a lavish lifestyle for about six months after the murder. It was also during this time that they also started having therapy sessions and Erik Menendez revealed to the therapist what they had done to their parents. Immediately after, a tip was sent to the police and the Menendez brothers were arrested. Prosecutors believed that they killed their parents for financial gain and inheritance.

Pete Wilgoren @WILGOREN the @FOXLA True Crime Files: a new chapter in the Menendez Brothers fight for freedom and what we obtained from LA's major crimes archives-- with @ginasilvafox11 and @MenendezRand the @FOXLA True Crime Files: a new chapter in the Menendez Brothers fight for freedom and what we obtained from LA's major crimes archives-- with @ginasilvafox11 and @MenendezRand https://t.co/OHIh9GwKU4

It was both a crucial and disturbing development in the case right before it got held up for a while. The boys' lawyers contested the judge's decision to include some of the therapy session videos as evidence and took the California Supreme Court about 30 months to become involved in the debate. The defense argued that they had been abused by their father for years, a both compelling and disconcerting argument that caused the first charges to be dismissed.

The elder brother Lyle testified in court, revealing details about the s*xual abuse he endured at the hands of his father. He said,

"He used objects … a toothbrush and some sort of shaving utensil brush. He’d r*pe me."

Rob Rand Wants Justice for the Menendez Brothers @MenendezRand Breaking: During an online chat today Erik Menendez announced that the #MenendezBrothers are going to be filing a new appeal in 2021. The brothers were convicted of first-degree murder in 1996 for the 1989 killing of their parents. All of their previous appeals were unsuccessful. Breaking: During an online chat today Erik Menendez announced that the #MenendezBrothers are going to be filing a new appeal in 2021. The brothers were convicted of first-degree murder in 1996 for the 1989 killing of their parents. All of their previous appeals were unsuccessful. https://t.co/HtZq712aN7

On December 7, 1992, both boys were charged with murder, and they each faced separate trials, but the juries in both their respective cases reached a deadlock weeks later. The court ruled that both trials were a mistrial. It wasn't until April 17th, 1996 that a third and ultimate jury determined that the brothers were guilty of the crime simultaneously after nearly seven years.

What is known of the Menendez Brothers' whereabouts?

For decades, the public and media have portrayed an image of the Menendez brothers as spolied, rich brats who murdered their parents for money. The revelation of the abuse came years later, which led to the initial mistrials and helped the defense build a strong case. Unfortunately, their reputation remains the same decades after the rich Beverly Hills brothers shot their parents.

Lyle Menendez reportedly made a statement, comparing his previous lifestyle to the life in prison. He said,

"My own childhood prepared me surprisingly well for the chaos of prison life. You feel that loss of freedom deeply. It’s shocking to think about that that happened. It’s still jarring. Like, it seems so far removed from who I am and who I was. It could have so easily not have happened."

A 2017 report stated that the Menendez brothers are currently serving their respective life sentences in separate prisons despite their repeated pleas to be housed in the same jail. Both got married while still in prison. Lyle, who has been married twice, reportedly has an attorney wife now named Rebecca Sneed, who previously worked as a magazine editor. After six years of correspondence, Erik married Tammi Saccoman.

However, according to a 2021 report, after spending several years being confined to different institutions, the brothers are now both serving time at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.

ID's Menendez Brothers: Misjudged? will air this Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far