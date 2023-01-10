Breanna Schneller's murder at the hands of her fiance's co-worker, Raul Ponce-Rocha, will be detailed in the latest episode of ID's Murder in the Heartland.

On May 2, 2009, Schneller, 18, was found lying dead in a pool of blood. She was stabbed multiple times in various parts of her body. She was living in an apartment with her fiance, Sebastian Ramirez, and his brother, Hugo. The latter returned home from work later in the day and found her dead.

Raul Ponce-Rocha, Sebastian Ramirez's co-worker, was found guilty of killing Schneller and is currently serving his sentence at the Waupun Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Sebastian Ramirez, who assisted the police in tracking down the killer, has kept himself out of the public eye for quite some time now.

Billy Joe Remarkable, Ockham's Salad Shooter @Harry_Bergeron



Now murder Breanna Schneller In Wausau,

Wisconsin, a part of Aztlan. He was stealing

her underwear; no I did not make this up.



monstersandcritics.com/true-crime/mur…



from Investigations Discovery Channel Welcome to America, Raul Ponce-Rocha!Now murder Breanna Schneller In Wausau,Wisconsin, a part of Aztlan. He was stealingher underwear; no I did not make this up.from Investigations Discovery Channel Welcome to America, Raul Ponce-Rocha!Now murder Breanna Schneller In Wausau, Wisconsin, a part of Aztlan. He was stealing her underwear; no I did not make this up. monstersandcritics.com/true-crime/mur… from Investigations Discovery Channel

Investigation Discovery's Murder in the Heartland is set to uncover shocking details of this gruesome murder mystery. The episode, titled Deviant Deeds, is slated to air on January 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Hugo is hysterical after he finds his brother's girlfriend, Breanna Schneller, beaten and stabbed to death; the brothers appear to be devastated, but the discovery of Breanna's missing phone casts doubt on their alibis."

Why Raul Ponce-Rocha killed Breanna

What happened to Breanna Schneller?

Breanna Schneller was at her apartment when Raul Ponce-Rocha broke in and killed her. What was even sadder was that Raul did not even want to kill her. She just happened to be present in the apartment when he broke in to steal her undergarments.

When the killer saw her in the apartment, he took hold of an iron handle and stabbed her in various parts of the body.

How was the murder carried out?

Despite Ponce-Rocha pleading not guilty and putting the blame on another co-worker, he was charged with first-degree murder. All the evidence was against him.

On the day of the murder, Raul went missing from his workplace for about 25 minutes. Incidentally, it was exactly at the time when the murder was carried out. Upon questioning, he said that he had gone out to pick up a co-worker from exactly the same building where Schneller lived. The building was only five minutes away from his workplace. Ponce-Rocha failed to account for the 20 minutes that he was away.

The DNA found on the murder weapon and gloves recovered from the dumpster behind El Tequila Salsa, where Raul, Hugo, and Sebastian Ramirez worked, matched Raul's DNA.

Raul Ponce-Rocha was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, burglary with a dangerous weapon, and theft. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with no possibility of parole. He is currently serving his sentence at the Waupun Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin.

Where is Sebastian Ramirez now?

According to investigators, Ramirez was completely crushed by the death of his lover, Breanna Schneller. Despite his constant support in the investigation, he gradually distanced himself after Raul was convicted.

Officers who investigated the case mentioned that Ramirez had broken down quite a few times during questioning in the case. There were also times during the trial when he was asked to calm down as the investigators thought he might end up doing something irrational.

Ramirez and Schneller were about to get married. Schneller would also have completed her graduation in a month. Her father described her as a bubbly girl who liked to make new friends.

Ramirez's current whereabouts are not known.

Investigation Discovery's Murder in the Heartland's episode focusing on Breanna Schneller is slated to air on January 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes