ID's Shattered: Why was Tiffani Horn convinced her father Lawrence T. Horn was back for his specially-abled son Trevor?

ID's Shattered is ready to dive into the disturbing case of Lawrence T. Horn, where the prolific music producer hired a hitman to kill his wife Mildred, their nurse Janice, and his disabled son Trevor. Dating back to the summer of 1993, this remains one of the most brutal instances of crime where a father was able to kill not only his wife but also his only son.

While a crime this heinous seems impossible to even imagine, Lawrence Horn's eldest daughter, Tiffani Horn had an explanation. She had alleged in the court that Lawrence never considered the specially-abled Trevor as his real son because of his disabilities. He had also allegedly asked Tiffani to videotape Trevor and the insides of their house, perhaps for the hitman to use it.

It remains a question whether things would have turned out differently if Lawrence had a conventionally "normal" son or if he could accept his son's disabilities.

What did Lawrence T. Horn do?

Lawrence T. Horn, a renowned sound producer and technician, was sentenced to life in prison after allegedly ordering the killing of his wife, son, and their nurse in March 1993. Mildred's sister found the three of them dead when she visited her sister after the night of the crime. Mildred and the nurse, Janice, were shot multiple times while Trevor, the disabled son of Lawrence, was suffocated to death.

The police suspected Lawrence from the very start as he had a motive. After improper treatment in a children's hospital, Trevor sustained brain damage that left him disabled. After suing the hospital, the family won a hefty settlement that amounted to as much as $2 Million. Additionally, Trevor was also suffering from a financial crisis. He owed his ex-wife thousands in child support while he had no tangible income in Hollywood.

Despite his airtight alibi, authorities soon established a connection between him and James Perry, who allegedly worked under his command and killed the three people in their home in Montgomery County. After tracking down their phone calls and the uncovered tracks by Perry, the authorities charged them with triple murder. Perry was sentenced to death while Lawrence T. Horn was sentenced to life in prison.

Lawrence's eldest daughter, Tiffani, claimed that her father never considered Trevor his son. This could be one of the main reasons he came for Trevor and his settlement money without much deliberation.

Why couldn't Lawrence accept Trevor?

Tiffani told the court during the trial that Trevor did not mean much to her father as he never accepted the young boy's condition. Tiffani had also told the police that she had never seen her father exhibit any affection towards Trevor. According to Tiffani, she had:

"never seen her father hold Trevor, exhibit any affection toward him, or pay attention to him."

Trevor had respiratory problems since the time of his birth. While being treated at a children's hospital, dire negligence led to partial brain damage in young Trevor that left him a quadriplegic. The family won a lawsuit against the hospital and won $2 Million. Lawrence T. Horn planned to inherit this money after the death of his wife and son.

Tiffani had also admitted that she had videotaped Trevor and their household at the request of Lawrence T. Horn, which he perhaps used to guide the hitman. Tiffani said:

"Not only were my mother and my brother and Janice killed, but my family was destroyed. I hope when this is over, we'll be able to rebuild it, because that's all we have, is family."

Lawrence T. Horn died while in prison in February 2017. ID's Shattered will explore the case in detail when it airs this week.

