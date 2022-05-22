ID's Two Shallow Graves: How did Charles "Chase" Merritt know the McStay family and where is he now?

The McStay family, consisting of Joseph, 40, his wife Summer, 43, and their two sons Gianni, 4, and Joseph Jr., 3, were reported missing in 2010. According to reports, three years after their disappearance, the family's remains were unearthed in two shallow graves in a remote area of the California desert.

In 2019, Charles "Chase" Merritt was accused of killing Joseph McStay's family during his trial for the murders. Merritt was a close friend to the McStays and a business partner. Merritt insists on his innocence in the face of the prosecution's evidence, raising the question: Did Merritt murder the McStay family?

Two Shallow Graves will shed fresh insight into Merritt's disputed murder trial by gaining unprecedented access to both Merritt's defense and prosecution teams.

The first three episodes of Two Shallow Graves will air on ID (Investigation Discovery) on Sunday, May 22, at 9:00 PM ET. On the same day as they are broadcast, episodes will be available on discovery+.

How did Charles "Chase" Merritt know the McStay family?

Will Lester @WillLesterPhoto Murder defendant #charlesmerritt speaks with his attorney in San Bernardino court Monday morning prior to opening statements. Merritt is on trial for the 2010 murders of the #McStayFamily #mcstay from Fallbrook back in 2010. Murder defendant #charlesmerritt speaks with his attorney in San Bernardino court Monday morning prior to opening statements. Merritt is on trial for the 2010 murders of the #McStayFamily #mcstay from Fallbrook back in 2010. https://t.co/ob7Zr6vcN6

The McStay family mysteriously disappeared from their California home on February 15, 2010. Joseph McStay's business partner, Charles Chase Merritt, was eventually charged with the deaths of the McStay family after detectives found apparent evidence of desertion and, ultimately, foul play.

However, in November 2013, an off-track motorcyclist discovered a tiny human skull in an isolated Californian desert, ultimately leading to uncovering the McStays' remains in two shallow graves. At that point, the investigation shifted from searching for missing persons to investigating a possible murder.

Merritt was arrested for the family's killings the following year, when his DNA was discovered inside the family vehicle, dumped near the border, and fake company checks traced back to him. Investigators were stumped until they came upon a distressing hint that directed them towards Charles "Chase" Merritt, a close friend and business partner of Joseph McStay's.

Reports state that it was via Joseph's flourishing decorative fountain business and Earth Inspired Products that the two first became acquainted. When Joseph needed to develop his bespoke company, he enlisted Merritt, a fabricator, for assistance.

Where is Charles "Chase" Merritt now?

Steve Kuzj @SteveKuzj GUILTY. Charles Merritt, former business partner of Joseph McStay, has just been found guilty of killing the entire McStay family with a sledgehammer and burying their bodies in the desert. Whether or not Merritt receives the death penalty has yet to be decided. GUILTY. Charles Merritt, former business partner of Joseph McStay, has just been found guilty of killing the entire McStay family with a sledgehammer and burying their bodies in the desert. Whether or not Merritt receives the death penalty has yet to be decided. https://t.co/FtnSLrDXE1

Reportedly, on January 21, 2020, Merritt was convicted of his crime and issued a sentence of life in prison and the death penalty. Today, he is still imprisoned on death row at Quentin State Prison, where he has been held since the day he was arrested.

It wasn't until January 2019 that his trial even started after it was revealed that he dismissed many lawyers to defend himself in court. An attorney eventually represented Merritt, and the jury decided in favor of the victims. The accused was found guilty of the charges against him.

Merritt had previously worked with Joseph McStay, who owned and ran the Earth Inspired Products decorative fountain company. The investigation into the disappearance of the McStay family in February 2010 and the subsequent disappearance of money from the company's bank account led investigators to believe Merritt was responsible.

According to reports, denying his involvement in the murders, Merritt told the court,

"The thing that is bringing you solace is ending my life, at least for a while, for a crime that I did not commit."

He added,

"I loved Joseph. He was a big part of my life and my family’s life. I would never have hurt him in any way. I would never raise my hand to a woman or child. I did not do this thing. I know you do not believe this."

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson Cathy Russon @cathyrusson BREAKING: #McStay Family Murders - The jury recommends a sentence of LIFE in prison without the possibility of parole. Charles Merritt was found guilty of murdering his business partner Joseph McStay, his wife Summer and their two children. BREAKING: #McStay Family Murders - The jury recommends a sentence of LIFE in prison without the possibility of parole. Charles Merritt was found guilty of murdering his business partner Joseph McStay, his wife Summer and their two children. https://t.co/tf7htNYCNb #McStay - Count 1 - Murder of Joseph McStay, jury recommends Life without the possibility of parole. Count 2 - Murder of Summer McStay, jury recommends Death. Count 3 - Murder of Gianni McStay, jury recommends Death. Count 4 - Murder of Joseph Jr. McStay, jury recommends Death. twitter.com/cathyrusson/st… #McStay - Count 1 - Murder of Joseph McStay, jury recommends Life without the possibility of parole. Count 2 - Murder of Summer McStay, jury recommends Death. Count 3 - Murder of Gianni McStay, jury recommends Death. Count 4 - Murder of Joseph Jr. McStay, jury recommends Death. twitter.com/cathyrusson/st…

Reports state that Susan, Joseph's mother, was visibly upset and described him as a "despicable, evil monster," adding that knowing how the family was murdered had made her life a nightmare. While speaking to Merritt, she said,

"You beat two precious little babies…How scared were they? Crying for mommy and daddy? You are a low-life coward and a baby killer."

Joseph's brother expressed his sorrow, saying,

"You cannot get back time. And that was stolen from us. This world was robbed of four beautiful souls."

Watch the horrifying tale of the McStay family murders and the controversial trial of Charles "Chase" Merritt in ID's Two Shallow Graves, set to air this May 22, 2022.

