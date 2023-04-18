"If a white person does it, he'll just lay low for a while": Internet divided as Jonathan Majors is dropped by agent amid assault controversy

American actor Jonathan Majors has been dropped by his talent manager Entertainment 360, as per Deadline. On Monday, April 17, the publication released a report stating that the 33-year-old's exit was due to allegations surrounding his personal life.

This comes three weeks after Majors was arrested in New York City in connection with a domestic violence case. According to authorities, Majors was arrested on March 25 following an alleged altercation with a 30-year-old woman who was transported to the hospital with "minor head and neck injuries." He, however, denied the allegations.

Majors has most recently starred in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III. He was scheduled to play Marvel's villain, Kang the Conqueror, in several films over the next five years. He has also finished shooting Loki's second season.

However, news of his talent management parting ways with him has sparked controversy online on Twitter, wherein several people expressed their opinions.

Heavenly Knicks Tape @DarthLemon616 I'm not condoning what Jonathan Majors "allegedly" did. But it's crazy how people quickly dissociate and hold African Americans to a higher standard but if a white person does it, he'll just lay low for a while and come back like it never happened.... I'm not condoning what Jonathan Majors "allegedly" did. But it's crazy how people quickly dissociate and hold African Americans to a higher standard but if a white person does it, he'll just lay low for a while and come back like it never happened.... https://t.co/RBFSyXClTr

"Ezra Miller still gets to play The Flash": Twitterati react on Jonathan Majors being dropped by his talent agent

After the news of Jonathan Majors being dropped by his talent agent went viral, Twitterati was divided. Several users slammed Marvel and the actor's agency for doing so and questioned if Ezra Miller, who has had his name in several accusations, was treated the same way.

Users also compared his career trajectory to Beef star David Choe and noted that his downfall came just after his sudden stardom. Others were happy with the decision of Majors being canceled by the industry, stating that he will learn a lesson for life. Check out some of these tweets below:

🅿️ainSzn @cjsweet567 Jonathan Majors seeing his career cooked from Marvel while Ezra Miller who committed way more crimes than him and still gets to play the flash and still be in Warner Bros Jonathan Majors seeing his career cooked from Marvel while Ezra Miller who committed way more crimes than him and still gets to play the flash and still be in Warner Bros https://t.co/pA4ekN0vqI

The Neighborhood Publicist @nhoodpublicist Jonathan Majors completely ruined Creed momentum. David Choe messing up stuff for Beef. The moral of the story is stop giving abusive men passes because they take everybody down with them. We are living in a new day folks will pull their support. Jonathan Majors completely ruined Creed momentum. David Choe messing up stuff for Beef. The moral of the story is stop giving abusive men passes because they take everybody down with them. We are living in a new day folks will pull their support.

Get Her, Jade! @keatingssixth Dropped by his PR agency during an absolute legal & PR nightmare? Rumors that Marvel is looking to recast? No more evidence leaked to “prove innocence” & it’s been quiet for weeks?



Jonathan Majors did more than just that one incident. I’m betting on it. Dropped by his PR agency during an absolute legal & PR nightmare? Rumors that Marvel is looking to recast? No more evidence leaked to “prove innocence” & it’s been quiet for weeks?Jonathan Majors did more than just that one incident. I’m betting on it.

AtlBlerd @AtlBlerd



Meanwhile Jonathan Majors' career is in jeopardy.



Which accusation is worse? Saw someone mention something I thought about after the trailer for #TheMarvels dropped: Mohan Kapur who plays Kamala's dad was accused of sexual harrasment by a teen yet there he is front and center.Meanwhile Jonathan Majors' career is in jeopardy.Which accusation is worse? Saw someone mention something I thought about after the trailer for #TheMarvels dropped: Mohan Kapur who plays Kamala's dad was accused of sexual harrasment by a teen yet there he is front and center.Meanwhile Jonathan Majors' career is in jeopardy.Which accusation is worse? https://t.co/eokG30sOLD

Erik :: they/them @thecardsharp2 It’s wild that Jonathan Majors has been shunned and dropped this quickly, and Ezra Miller has been shielded and defended by the studio so vigorously after multiple crimes.



I’m not saying Majors deserves studio protection; I’m saying Miller deserves consequences. It’s wild that Jonathan Majors has been shunned and dropped this quickly, and Ezra Miller has been shielded and defended by the studio so vigorously after multiple crimes. I’m not saying Majors deserves studio protection; I’m saying Miller deserves consequences.

The news about Jonathan Majors comes after PR agency Lede Company dropped Majors as a client in the aftermath of his arrest, with the tabloid additionally stating that the actor and fashion brand Valentino "mutually agreed" about how he wouldn't be attending the Met Gala as one of its attendees this year.

Deadline reports that there have been "zero conversations" among Marvel executives about removing Majors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 33-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on May 8, 2023, to face numerous charges of harassment and assault filed by the New York City District Attorney.

In a statement issued to Deadline, Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry said:

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

At the time, she added:

"Evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

Jonathan Majors' alleged altercation occured in the midst of a prosperous 2023, filmwise, with Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earning a combined $745 million at the box office.

