"Imagine ruining your company because you wanted to bully someone": Brandon Howard Parchment Paper CEO drama explained 

Brandon Howard, the CEO of Parchment Paper.com, has been the subject of discussion across social media platforms after reportedly cyberbullying TikToker and influencer Rupica Sudan.

After Sudan uploaded a video of her father cooking a meal for her on Instagram, Howard took to the comment section to share his unwarranted opinions. Since then, his business website, TikTok, and Instagram accounts are no longer available online.

Netizen reacts to the online feud (Image via YouTube)

Recently, Rupica Sudan shared a video of her father cooking her a meal on HexClad cookware. Many found the Instagram video wholesome, except the Parchment Paper CEO. Through his official ‘parchmentpaperdotcom’ Instagram account, he commented,

“Must be nice living on easy mode.”

Thinking that the comment was complimentary, Sudan said, “Lucky to have parents who make it possible.” In a scathing remark, Howard then said:

“Yeah, we get it. You have no skills and family money.”

Following that, the two became embroiled in a social media feud, with many netizens expressing their views online.

Influencer and the Parchment Paper CEO’s online drama explained

Assuming that the Instagram account was hacked, Sudan, who is a food blogger, e-mailed the company. She claimed that the business's account was “leaving cyberbullying comments.”

However, Brandon Howard himself responded and told her that she had “no skill set” and that she was “frolicking through life with family money.” He also asked her to call the “cyberbullying police” and encouraged her to delete his initial comments and move on. Howard also proceeded to return to Sudan’s Instagram account to say:

“Enjoy frolicking through life and leave the rest up to us adults who create actual economic value without a trust fund.”

After the matter gained more traction online, the Parchment Paper CEO reportedly sent Sudan a “sieze and desist” notice. However, the social media personality simply found the spelling mistake hilarious. In another email, he also accused her of defamation while naming the legal company Rocket Lawyer, who were reportedly his lawyers. However, when the TikToker contacted the same, she learned that Howard was not a client of theirs.

The CEO also took to Instagram to say that he had a “hate mob” attempting to ruin his reputation because they live in a “fairy land of make believe.” He also went on to hold a “crybaby sale” on his website, which included a new announcement that read:

“We do NOT support woke feminist cancel culture hate mob groups who do nothing positive in our community.”

Furthermore, the Parchment Paper CEO reportedly contacted Rupica Sudan’s boss in hopes of having her take down the TikTok videos she had posted about the situation.

“This man is unwell”: Netizens take to social media to put Parchment Paper CEO on blast

Following the back and forth exchange between Sudan and Howard, internet users took to X to share their reactions to the internet feud.

As the controversy gained traction online, Howard shared a statement with Business Insider. He reiterated that the “hate mob fueled by cancel culture enthusiasts” unnecessarily attacked him. He also opined that his Instagram comments were never aggressive. The Parchment Paper CEO then said:

“I’ve already apologized for the original comment but it just seems like it’s a huge joke for these ‘influencers’ who have no idea what it’s like to actually create economic value yet throw a huge negative media storm to make somebody elses’ life worse."

He added,

" Never would I set out to negatively impact the ability for somebody else to feed their family, pay bills or damage something they have worked years and years towards not to mention the several hundred thousand dollars being risked.”

Rupica Sudan also advised those who wish to leave heated comments on a stranger’s Instagram page. She told them to do it from a “troll account” and not from a “company’s account.”