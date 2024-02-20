"He's such a loser": Bryce Hall trolled for his response to Billie Eilish's viral TikTok comment at People's Choice Awards

Internet celebrity and boxer Bryce Hall has lately become the subject of much trolling online after he responded to Billie Eilish's comment about TikTokers being invited to the 2024 People's Choice Awards. For context, a clip of the singer commenting on TikTok influencers attending the awards ceremony went viral on social media platforms, soon after the event on February 18.

Hall, who has over 24 million followers on TikTok, appeared offended by Billie's comments and chose to respond to them in a short video that has received a lot of criticism online. One X user even called Bryce a "loser" in their comment.

"I am so sorry that I did not acknowledge your greatness": Bryce Hall claps back at Billie Eilish for her TikTok comments, receives criticism from netizens

Online content creators, especially TikTok celebrities, are frequently the subject of online criticism. With several such internet celebrities garnering prominence in the field of entertainment over the years, it seems a few of them were also invited to this year's People's Choice Awards.

However, Academy Award Winner Billie Eilish appears to have opened the curtains for a lot of trolling against TikTokers after a clip of her talking about them being invited to the PCA went viral. In it, the singer can be heard telling Kylie Minogue something to the effect of:

"There’s some like… TikTokers here"

The comments by the singer were interpreted by many as her throwing shade at TikTokers, with fans praising her for talking about it, although privately. With millions of views accrued across different websites, it naturally caught the attention of many influences, one of them being Bryce Hall.

Bryce was among those who were at the 2024 People's Choice Awards. The internet personality made a video in response, where he expressed disappointment at the singer's sentiments, sarcastically stating:

"First of, Billie Eilish, I am so sorry that I did not acknowledge your greatness and bow down to you, being another human being. Here (bows on camera). And second, People's Choice invited us personally. Everyone that attended People's Choice and were sitting at those tables, we were invited by People's Choice. So hate on them."

Bryce Hall then proceeded to wipe a fake tear before claiming he was a fan before, but will not be using her music to make content anymore:

"The most sad thing is, I was a Billie Eilish stan. I stanned you, Billie Eilish. And now don't think I can serenade to any of your songs anymore. So thans for taking out all of my content."

Bryce Hall's post has naturally garnered a lot of attention on social media, but not everything has gone his way, with fans of the singer roasting him in the replies.

In other news, Barbie overshadowed Oppenheimer at the 2024 People's Choice Awards, as fans set their sights on the Oscars which are only a few weeks away.