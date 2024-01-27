In what year was Ben Higgins The Bachelor?

The Bachelor season 20 aired in 2016 and featured Ben Higgins as the main cast member. While the show is currently on air with season 28, Higgins' season of the ABC show was one for the books.

Towards the end of the season, Ben was confused between two women out of his batch of suitresses, Lauren Bushnell and JoJo Fletcher but ultimately chose Lauren. The two got engaged on the show and were together for a year after that. The two went on to star in Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? which saw the former couple navigate their lives as a couple and ended in their breakup.

While the two ended their relationship on a seemingly positive note, Lauren blamed reality television for the downfall of their relationship. While in conversation with Life & Style, she said that she didn't think it was the best idea.

"I don't think it was the best idea. I just don't think I'm made for TV. It's hard to focus on a situation where there's a bunch of people around."

Who is Ben Higgins from The Bachelor married to now?

Ben Higgins from The Bachelor season 20 met Jessica Clarke on Instagram. He opened up about his relationship with Clarke while in conversation with Us Weekly in 2019, a year after they started dating, and described her as "very kind, pure, emphatic, and supportive."

He said,

"She's not only like that to me. I'm part of that, but she's like that to everybody around her. She challenges me to be more empathetic, more loving, more caring, more kind as well."

The Bachelor star stated that the two were in a long-distance relationship. He noted that it wasn't ideal and that he didn't love it. The two got engaged in March 2020. Higgins noted that they were waiting to become physically intimate until after they got married. He told US Weekly that they both felt comfortable talking about it to each other and wanted to make that "commitment."

Season 20 was re-aired in June 2020 as part of The Greatest Seasons - Ever! Higgins noted that Clarke wouldn't be watching the ABC show. He added that while she would make an appearance, she would "not be watching."

The two moved in together in December 2020 and took to Instagram to share the update. They bought a house together in Colorado. 11 Months later, the two got married at Cherokee Dock in Nashville.

In January 2022, their family grew as they welcomed a puppy called Waylon into their lives. The two celebrated two years of marriage in November 2023.

The Bachelor alum took to social media to celebrate the lifelong commitment. He wrote that Jessica made him smile with joy, "feel a peace" in his soul, and allowed every part of him to be even more "free than before."

"With Jesus as our foundation and a loving commitment to each other I am so excited for every day in our long future together. Till death do us part hun I love you, happy 2 year anniversary."

