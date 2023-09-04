Infamy on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

Netflix's new drama series, Infamy, is all set to release on the streaming platform on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET. The show tells the story of a young Roma girl who moves back to Poland with her family. It depicts the various struggles and challenges that she faces as a girl in her late teens.

The series stars Zofia Jastrzębska in the lead role, along with numerous others playing important supporting characters. The show is helmed and created by Anna Maliszewska.

Netflix's Infamy release time for different time zones

The official standard Netflix release time for Infamy is 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. However, the timings will vary depending on the region and time zones. Here's a list of the expected release timings for Infamy on Netflix as per different time zones around the world:

India: 12.30 pm IST on September 6, 2023

Canada: 7 am EST on September 6, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST on September 6, 2023

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on September 6, 2023

Mexico: 2 am CDT on September 6, 2023

South Korea: 4 pm KST on September 6, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST on September 6, 2023

What to expect from Netflix's Infamy? Plot and cast details explored

Infamy tells the intriguing story of a young girl who moves with her family to her native place in Poland. There she begins a new life as a teenager, dealing with romance, heartbreaks, and her passions.

The series explores the various struggles and joys that she experiences as a lively and enthusiastic teenager trying to live life to its fullest while also dealing with many different struggles and challenges. Take a look at Netflix's official synopsis of the movie:

''After years of living in the UK, a teenage Roma girl Gita and her family move back to their native Poland. After returning, the girl tries to find herself and discovers her passions, at the same time trying to live the life of a normal 17-year-old. But when she falls in love, she will have to balance the modern world of teenagers and traditional family rules.''

The trailer for Infamy offers a peek into protagonist Gita's chaotic life. She moves to a new place and is forced to deal with a number of challenges as a teenager.

The highly atmospheric trailer briefly depicts her relationship with her family while also focusing on her passions, dreams, and desires. Overall, it maintains a highly dramatic and energetic tone that fans of coming-of-age dramas would certainly love.

The cast is led by the highly talented actress Zofia Jastrzebska, who portrays the lead character of Gita. She brings her unique charm and liveliness to the character, which further elevates the show to a different level altogether.

Viewers can expect Zofia to deliver a powerful performance in the show. Her other notable acting credits include A Girl and an Astronaut, Warszawianka, Kundel, and many more. The remaining cast members include actors like Magdalena Czerwinska, Artur Dziurman, and Branko Djuric, among many others.

Don't miss Infamy on Netflix on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. All episodes are expected to premiere on the platform on the same day.