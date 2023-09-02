5 best movies streaming in September 2023

The streaming space has some very interesting titles for September 2023. On the first day of the month, Netflix aired Arrival while Peacock hosted Hypnotic. The former was directed by Denis Villeneuve and had a cast that included Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, and Forest Whitaker, among others. Meanwhile, Hypnotic had Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, and J. D. Pardo, among others, in the cast.

September 2 saw Love Again on Netflix. The 2023 romcom stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion (feature debut). Needless to say, the rest of September 2023 has several promising films and documentaries lined up for the OTT platforms.

All of them belonging to different genres have made the mix pretty exciting. For example, the streamers have films like The Saint of Second Chances on the one hand and The Wolf of Wall Street on the other.

The Saint... is a Netflix Original documentary that deals with Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. The Wolf of Wall Street is a famed film that needs no introduction.

September 2023 looks sorted: The Little Mermaid to Flora and Son

1) The Little Mermaid: September 6, Disney+

The Little Mermaid is finally coming to OTT. The musical romantic fantasy premiered on May 26 and starred Halle Bailey as the titular character. It also had stars like Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy, among others.

Made with $250 million, The Little Mermaid earned more than $569 million across the world.

2) Love at First Sight: September 15, Netflix

Based on the bestseller The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, the September 2023 romantic comedy stars Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy.

Dexter Fletcher, Rob Delaney, and Jameela Jamil as the narrator finish the cast of Love at First Sight.

3) Fast X: September 15, Peacock

Stills from Fast X (Photos via IMDb)

For those who have missed watching Fast X in cinema halls, September 2023 is bringing the film onto their TV screens.

The action flick features an ensemble cast comprising Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, and Tyrese Gibson, It also stars Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Jason Statham, among others.

4) Flora and Son: September 29, Apple TV+

A musical comedy-drama, Flora and Son will get a limited theatrical release on September 22, 2023, before hitting Apple TV+ worldwide a week later.

The film has Eve Hewson as Flora, Orén Kinlan as her rebellious teenage son Max, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Los Angeles-based guitar teacher Jeff. This September 2023 outing shows how a person’s garbage is another’s salvation.

5) The Wanderful Story of Henry Sugar: September 27, Netflix

Helmed, co-produced, and written by Wes Anderson, The Wanderful Story of Henry Sugar is a short film with Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role. It also has Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, and Dev Patel, among others.

It’s based on a short story from Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More. This September 2023 flick will be Anderson’s second release this year after Asteroid City.

Honorable mentions for the September 2023 watch

1) Spy Kids: Armageddon: September 22, Netflix

Led by Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin fame) and Shazam! star Zachary Levi, Spy Kids: Armageddon is a reboot version of the OG Spy Kids series.

2) El Conde: September 15, Netflix

El Conde (translated to The Count) is a satire that shows Augusto Pinochet, a Chilean dictator as a vampire seeking death aged 250.

For anyone looking to watch a range of films in September 2023, this list can serve as a great one to have.