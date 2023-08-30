Love at First Sight on Netflix: Everything we know so far

Love at First Sight is one of the latest romantic offerings from Netflix, set to release in mid-September. The upcoming film is based on the young adult novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith.

The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, released in 2013 by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, was well-received by critics. This intriguing tale will now be presented on film, enticing viewers to accept the astonishing possibilities of fate and love.

Directed by Vanessa Caswill and with the To All the Boys franchise producers behind the film, it looks like Love at First Sight can be a heartwarming experience for viewers upon its release. The film's release is set to be on September 15, 2023.

Love at First Sight - Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the upcoming film begins at JFK Airport in New York City, where two wanderers named Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson of White Lotus) and Oliver (Ben Hardy of Bohemian Rhapsody) meet as they catch a flight to London. Their lives unexpectedly intersect as the jet soars across the Atlantic, and sparks of an undeniable bond flare between them. However, things gradually deteriorate into complexity, much like the volatility in a passionate affair. The introduction of an endearing and enigmatic narrator, played by the outstanding Jameela Jamil (of The Good Place), distinguishes this film from others.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"On their flight from New York to London, Hadley and Oliver fall in love with each other. However, they lose each other at customs and the possibility of ever meeting each other again seems improbable, but destiny may have a way of changing the odds."

The story follows Hadley, a lively bookworm with an insatiable passion for poetry and literature, traveling from New York City to London on a spectacular voyage to witness her father's remarriage. However, fate steps in when she misses her flight, bringing her into contact with Oliver, a lovely statistics major from the UK driven by data. Instant chemistry results in sparks flying, and while fate works to bring them together, they find themselves on the same airplane but in different seats. Oliver and Hadley sit next to each other by chance, making the flight into a romantic date with meals and laughter. Unfortunately, they lose contact after landing.

Hadley and Oliver share their personal histories, aspirations, and anxieties as they travel together, finding comfort and understanding in one another's companionship. Love, death, family, and the idea that sometimes the most profound connections can arise when you least expect them are all brilliantly explored themes in the book.

Love at First Sight - Cast

The film features Haley Lu Richardson (Five Feet Apart) as Hadley and Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse) as Oliver in lead roles. Supporting them is Rob Delaney (Black Mirror) as Hadley’s father, Andrew, and Sally Phillips (How to Please a Woman) as Oliver’s mother, Tess. The film also features Jameela Jamil (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) as the Narrator, tying the film together.

The fantastic journey of love, loss, and uncertainty: Love at First Sight will be released on Netflix on September 15, 2023.