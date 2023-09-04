Reporting for Duty on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more 

Netflix's upcoming Brazilian TV series, Reporting for Duty, aka B.O., will premiere on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The series follows the journey of a dedicated police officer who unexpectedly apprehends a notorious criminal, resulting in his reassignment to Rio de Janeiro. However, life in this new city is far more demanding and unpredictable than he ever anticipated.

The show features Leandro Hassum in the lead role, alongside many others portraying crucial supporting characters. The series is reportedly helmed by Pedro Amorim, along with Carol Minêm and Hassum.

Reporting for Duty release timings for different time zones

Reporting for Duty, aka B.O., is expected to hit Netflix as per the streaming platform's standard release time, which is 3 am ET/12 am PT. But the timings will be different for various regions across the world, depending on their respective time zones. These are the different expected release timings for the show below:

India: 12.30 pm IST on September 6, 2023

Canada: 7 am EST on September 6, 2023

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on September 6, 2023

Mexico: 2 am CDT on September 6, 2023

South Korea: 4 pm KST on September 6, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST on September 6, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST on September 6, 2023

What to expect from Reporting for Duty? Plot and cast details revealed

Reporting for Duty centers around a cop who's transferred to Rio de Janeiro after he accidentally ends up capturing a wanted criminal. There, he struggles to catch up with the highly dynamic environment, but his unorthodox methods surprisingly turn out to be successful. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Netflix:

''Suzano (Leandro Hassum) was born and raised in the fictional city of Campo Manso in rural Rio de Janeiro state. But after accidentally capturing a fugitive criminal affiliated with an illegal gambling ring, he finds himself transferred to the center of the action: Rio itself.''

The description further reads,

''The new chief's in over his head, and the 8th Precinct of Rio de Janeiro is turned upside down. None of his colleagues, who are always ready to spring into action, believe that he'll last very long there. But his rather unconventional methods, along with his huge heart, might be just the secret weapon they need to take a bite out of crime.''

Netflix dropped the official trailer for the comedy series on August 9, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous interesting and hilarious events set to unfold in the new show.

The trailer clearly shows the protagonist's eventful life after moving to Rio de Janeiro and establishes the premise quite well. It has a vibrant and lively tone that fans of buddy/cop comedy flicks and TV shows would certainly find interesting.

The lead actor Leandro Hassum looks brilliant in the trailer as he wonderfully portrays his character with his own unique style of humor. His other acting credits include Histórias Quase Verdadeiras, Família Paraíso, Just Short of Perfect, and many more. The rest of the cast includes Luciana Paes, Taumaturgo Ferreira, Cauê Campos, and many more.

Don't forget to catch all the episodes of Reporting for Duty, aka B.O., on Netflix on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.