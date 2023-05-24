Influencer on Shudder: Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

Shudder's latest horror thriller film, Influencer, is expected to air on the streaming platform on Friday, May 26. The movie tells the story of a popular social media influencer who's taken a trip to Thailand, where she begins to experience profound loneliness and boredom, but does not reveal her true feelings on social media.

However, things take a completely different turn when she meets another mysterious traveler who takes her to some scenic locations. The film stars Emily Tennant in the lead role, alongside many others who play important supporting characters. It is directed by noted filmmaker Kurtis David Harder.

Shudder's Influencer trailer offers a peek into Madison's seemingly vibrant life that ultimately takes a shocking turn

Shudder dropped the official trailer for Influencer on May 4, and it briefly depicts protagonist Madison's seemingly eventful and vibrant life as a popular social media figure. She's in Thailand with her boyfriend, but she's not enjoying the trip and experiences deep loneliness. But after she meets another mysterious and charismatic traveler, her life takes a turn for the worse.

Overall, the trailer maintains a poignant tone in the first half but takes a darker tone towards the second half, which fans of psychological thrillers and horror movies would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Shudder has also released the official synopsis of the movie, which reads as:

''Influencer tells the story of Madison (Emily Tennant, Riverdale), a popular social media influencer who is having a lonely and uneventful trip in Thailand despite what she tells her followers on Instagram. While reflecting on her boyfriend canceling the trip, she meets CW (Cassandra Naud, See), a fearless and enigmatic traveler who offers to take her to some of the most Instagram-worthy locations.''

The synopsis further continues:

''Together they share authentic meals and drinks with locals, discussing the differences between Madison's online presence and CW's lack of one. After showing Madison all of the amazing sights, things take a different turn when CW brings her to a surprise location - a deserted island that is completely off the grid.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, fans can look forward to a gripping and atmospheric thriller that explores a number of intriguing themes like the impact of social media on modern society, desire, loneliness, and many more.

A quick look at Influencer's cast members

Emily Tennant portrays the role of protagonist Madison in the upcoming social media thriller movie. Tennant looks phenomenal in the trailer, perfectly portraying her character's paranoia, loneliness, and dynamic nature with remarkable ease.

Fans can expect her to deliver a haunting performance in the movie. Her other notable acting credits include The Baby Swindler, Riverdale, Mechanics of Love, and Vinny's Girl, among many more.

The remaining cast members include Cassandra Naud, Paul Spurrier, and many others.

Catch Influencer on Shudder on Friday, May 26, 2023.

