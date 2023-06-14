Inhaler Dublin 3Arena headline show 2023: Tickets, presale, and all you need to know 

On November 11, 2023, Inhaler will perform in the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland for a new headliner concert they are billing as their "biggest headline show ever." This will be the band's final performance of their global tour in support of their second studio album, Cuts & Bruises.

The band announced the show, which will feature supporting performances by Blossoms and Soak, via a post on their official Instagram page on June 9, 2023:

The presale for the show is available via the band's official presale link https://www.inhaler.band/dublin/. To note, the ticket prices have not been announced. But tickets for the event will be available from June 16, 2023, at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.ie/venueartist/197033/5218168)

Inhaler is building momentum for their new album with their show

The band released their latest studio album, Cuts & Bruises, on 17 February 2023. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Irish album chart apart from peaking at number 2 on the UK album chart and at number 5 on the Dutch album chart.

The band is supporting the album with a world tour, of which the Dublin headliner show will be the last concert. Supporting the band on the Dublin show will be the English pop band Blossoms. The band is best known for their eponymously titled debut studio album, Blossoms, released on August 5, 2016. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK and Scottish album charts.

Also supporting Inhaler on the show will be Bridie Monds-Watson, better known by their stage name SOAK. The singer-songwriter from Northern Ireland is best known for their debut studio album, Before We Forgot How to Dream, released on 29 May 2015. The album peaked at number 19 on the Irish album chart as well as at number 39 on the UK album chart.

Speaking of the Dublin show in their press release, Inhaler stated that the show will be their last show for the foreseeable future:

"We’ve had the best of times travelling around the world and seeing you all these past few months.This is going to be our last gig for a while, so we want this night to be a celebration of all of you who have been with us the last few years."

Tracing Inhaler and their music career

Inhaler was formed as a collaboration between Elijah Hewson, Robert Keating, Josh Jenkinson, and Ryan McMahon while they were studying at St Andrews College at Blackrock in Dublin, Ireland. The band, in an interview with Extra, elaborated on the initial stages of their collaboration:

"We started writing music and decided that would be a cool thing to do as a job. We did the Leaving Cert in the summer and we’ve taken a year out to really go for it.The songs we wrote were part of our work experience in transition year. We managed to convince our teachers that playing in a band could count as work experience," they said.

The band released their debut studio album, It Won't Always Be Like This, on July 9, 2021, after signing a record deal with Polydor. The album was a breakthrough success, peaking as a chart-topper on the Irish and UK album, as well as at number 7 on the Dutch album chart. It also peaked at number 13 on the German album charts.

