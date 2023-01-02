Instagram: 5 most liked reels of 2022

Instagram reels were launched in 2020. The feature allows users to upload short and entertaining videos on the social media platform. It was one of the biggest moves on the platform after the ban of TikTok.

Since then, the feature has become an instant social media success with several funny videos and dance moves trending on the app.

People are still highly engrossed with reels, which has helped many online influencers blow up overnight.

On that note, here are 5 of the most-liked reels on Instagram in 2022.

Messi and Khaby Lame feature in the most-liked Instagram reels of 2022

5) Khaby in the Squid Game

Senegalese social media influencer Khaby Lame is famous for correcting people without saying a word. He is the new Charlie Chaplin whose intelligent and entertaining videos are loved by people all over the world.

The Instagram reel with 18.6 million likes also features well-known footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic. In the reel captioned “My Game, My Rules,” they recreate the highly popular Netflix show Squid Game with Khaby as a Squid Game participant and Zlatan as a guard.

4) Khaby Key - ping it simple

Khaby Lame's silent comedy reels have become famous for mocking other bizarre videos on the internet. His “Learn with Khaby” videos, where he teaches people to do basic tasks, is almost always trending on Instagram.

This reel with 18.7 million likes shows us how some people love to make the simplest tasks hard by complicating the solution. In the hilarious reel, a woman drops her keys below her bench and overcomplicates the process of retrieving them. It’s time for Khaby to come to the rescue and simply pick it up with his hands by bending over.

3) Khaby and the Googly-eyed stare!

Khaby Lame, who is known for roasting people silently, is one of the most popular social media influencers.

In the reel, which currently has 20.1 million likes, Khaby is seen reacting to a very serious-faced kid staring from the back of a motorcycle. He also captioned the reel "brw I love this kid (laughing emoji)" to showcase his appreciation for the little boy.

2) Messi & the FIFA World Cup 2022

Apart from being one of the greatest athletes of all time, Lionel Messi is also the third most followed person on Instagram. On December 18, 2022, the 35-year-old footballer led Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup win, which also happened to be their first in 36 years. They did so by beating France 4-2 on penalties.

Messi posted a gorgeous black-and-white ad created by Budweiser, which congratulates the Argentine team's FIFA World Cup win in Qatar and celebrates their hard work and dedication. The reel has garnered a whopping 19.4 million likes so far on Instagram.

1) Messi's time-lapse

The Instagram reel Lionel Messi posted right after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup takes the top position with 23.3 million likes. The reel shows clippings from the Argentine player's career, including his youth football days in Rosario. It is a beautiful documentation of the different phases of Messi's career, right up to his World Cup win.

Messi talks about how badly he wanted to become the world champion. He also talks about how Diego Maradona, the late Argentine footballer, encouraged him to win.

