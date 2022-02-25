5 most liked reels on Instagram

In 2020, Instagram introduced its latest feature to upload short videos in the form of reels, brining several trends to the platform. It became an instant social media success, and people have now become more engrossed than ever. Reels have helped online influencers blow up overnight; fashion, food, dance moves, and art have captivated audiences from across communities.

Needless to say, reels are similar to TikTok videos and add more glamor to Instagram. Tons of reels go viral every day as people get to make a name for themselves by displaying their talents.

Reels have also become a source for people to store endless memories online. From Khaby Lame's silent comedies to Kylie Jenner's passionate love for her daughter, reels have served a substantial purpose for the online community.

In appreciation of the same, here are some of the most liked viral reels from the photo-sharing platform.

Learn with Khaby and other viral Instagram reels

5) Lionel Messi for Pepsi

Lionel Messi shared his ultimate campaign with Pepsi in a reel that was quick to go viral on the platform. Aside from ranking the fourth most followed person on the platform, he is also one of the greatest athletes alongside his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

With over 10 million likes as the fifth most liked reel on the platform, it depicts an intense trick performed by Messi to display his extensive football skills and promote Pepsi in its campaign. His assured success in the given task in one go makes him one of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen.

4) Khaby's warm welcome to summer

Khaby Lame's reels are known to mock other bizarre videos on the internet. His "Learn with Khaby" reels are constant hits, and remain trending on Instagram. The caption "Summer is coming" is excessively familiar to all Game of Thrones fans. Khaby's reel, however, is nowhere related to the show.

He, as usual, uses his silent comedy to mock another nonsensical attempt to crack a joke. The reel currently has 10.7 million likes and is the fourth most liked reel on Instagram.

3) Kylie Jenner and 3-year-old Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner recently made history by becoming the first woman to cross 300 million followers on Instagram. Previously, many of her posts have been the most-liked on the platform, and she did not hold back while posting this record-breaking reel.

On February 1, 2021, Kylie shared a reel she made for the occasion of her daughter Stormi turning 3. With over 81 million views and 11.6 million likes, the reel is the third most liked on the platform. It shows the tender mother-daughter relationship the two share, consisting of several moments since Stormi's birth.

2) Cristiano Ronaldo in his element

A world-class footballer and the highest paid athlete of the present time, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a reel of his workout session. The reel has over 64 million views and a total of 11.7 million likes, marking its position as the second most liked reel on Instagram. As the second most followed person on the platform, the footballer's posts are often amongst the most trending.

1) Paranoid Khaby

Khaby went viral on the platform for his silent comic reels, and is currently the second most followed person on TikTok. Although his videos are known to have a common theme of that's-how-you-do-it, he likes to switch things up from time to time.

His content is popular and quick to go viral because of the relatibility factor. One of his most viewed reels shows him unplugging the iron, but coming back again and again to make sure it's off. It's something that everyone can relate to, because of which the reel has over 12 million likes, making it the most liked reel on the platform.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia