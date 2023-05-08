Internet unbothered as Netflix cancels Rebelde: "It was boring anyway"

The reboot of the hit 2004 series Rebelde followed a new generation of students at Elite Way School as they aimed to win the Battle of the Bands. The show starred Azul Guaita, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Jerónimo Cantillo, Franco Masini, Lizeth Selene, and Alejandro Puente. It premiered on January 5, 2022, with the second season released in July 2022. A total of 16 episodes were released on Netflix.

Based on the recent official statement from actor Sergio Mayer Mori, he confirms that Netflix has indeed canceled the series after two seasons. According to his interview with Hola! Mexico, he mentioned that Netflix and the producers informed them that there would be no more.

Fan reacting to Rebelde series cancellation shared by @PopCrave (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

While opinions on the show may vary, the cancellation news has sparked mixed reactions. Some viewers might agree with the sentiment, feeling that the series failed to capture the excitement of the original. Others, however, might express disappointment as they had hoped for more from the new generation of Elite Way School students.

Rebelde: A series that failed to capture audiences like the original version

Rebelde is a Mexican television series that follows the lives of a group of students at Elite Way School, a prestigious boarding school in Mexico City. The show explores the personal and academic struggles faced by these young individuals as they navigate through adolescence, friendship, love, and the challenges of growing up in the spotlight.

Amid the news of the cancellation of the series, Twitter users didn't hold back their disappointment, labeling it as the "worst reboot ever."

In response to the cancellation of the rebooted Rebelde series, many expressed their unwavering support for the original version. Fans' reactions indeed serve as a testament to the enduring legacy and impact of the original Rebelde series.

For many fans, the charm and nostalgia associated with the original show remain unparalleled, making it difficult for any reboot to surpass or replicate its success. The sentiment reflects a common one among viewers who hold a special place in their hearts for the original iteration of Rebelde and believe that its unique essence cannot be replicated.

Finally, after the cancellation of the reboot series, a few made comments that shed light on a significant aspect: the lack of awareness surrounding the show's existence.

This observation highlights a possible contributing factor to the show's lower viewership and subsequent cancellation. It suggests that the reboot may have struggled to generate significant visibility or capture the attention of a broader audience.

In a crowded landscape of TV shows and streaming options, it can be challenging for a series to break through and gain widespread recognition. The comment underscores the notion that for many viewers, the rebooted version of Rebelde failed to make a significant impact or resonate with audiences who were unaware of its existence.

