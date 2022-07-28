Rebelde Season 2 ending explained: How did the chaos created by Gus Bauman fare for everyone?

The Netflix adaptation of Rebelde, a 2004 Mexican telenovela, is back for a second season six months after the first season premiered. The Mexican telenovela itself is a reboot of the Argentine telenovela called Rebelde Way.

Directed by Santiago Limón and written by Ilse Apellaniz, José Miguel Núñez, Talia Rothenberg, and Pericles Sánchez, Season 2 of the series was released on July 27, 2022. It stars a number of actors including Azul Guaita, Franco Masini, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Jerónimo Cantillo, Lizeth Selene, and Alejandro Puente.

New additions to the cast in Season 2 were Saak as Okane and Flavio Medina as Gus Bauman, both critical to the drama-filled plot this season. Rebelde took a darker turn in its second season with the introduction of drugs and the intricacies of the music industry. It had a Euphoria meets Elite vibe to it.

Friendships and relationships crumbled this season, and the characters faced new challenges under high-pressure situations. This season, Gus Bauman remained a significant focus of the plot as the villain who created a fresh Hell for the EWS students.

However, as engaging as the season was, it ended on a disappointing note, with the plot going haywire and the performances failing to impress. Here's a breakdown of the ending of Rebelde Season 2.

Rebelde Season 2: What were Gus Bauman's intentions for Elite Way School?

Gus Bauman entered EWS as a big-shot record producer, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to the aspiring musicians who were immediately swayed by his esteem. Right off the bat, he declared that he would be doing things differently, beginning with canceling the Battle of the Bands competition.

Mr. Bauman introduced his competition, wherein he would be scoring the students based on their performances in different competitions organized by him. The person at the top of the scoreboard would get a chance to sign a contract with his agency GB Records, and perform at the prestigious Trend-Z Awards.

He pitched the students against each other and created rivalries. Unbeknownst to the students, the competitions were rigged from the start. Bauman had already made an under-the-table deal with new student Okane to help him gain control of the EWS administration in exchange for a contract with GB Records.

Okane, an already famous musician and social media star managed to quickly make inroads with the core group at Elite Way School. As Bauman's aide, he subtly slipped drugs to the students, eventually leading to Andi's tragic overdose. The event called Principal Celina's management into question, and Bauman replaced her.

Andi's overdose and Dixon and Jana's car accident marked a significant turning point in Rebelde Season 2's plot. After that, the students began to come together, and suspicions against Bauman started to mount.

Rebelde Season 2 ending: Did the EWS crew manage to expose Bauman?

Luka was the first to figure out Bauman's devious nature. He connected the dots about the tragic fates of those who had signed with Bauman in the past. In a last-ditch effort to stay at EWS after his father had banished him to a military school in Texas, Luka threatened to expose Bauman unless he signed him.

However, the stint did not fare well for Luka as Bauman pushed him off the roof, which was their rendezvous spot. He was hospitalized in a comatose state after suffering severe injuries from the fall. Meanwhile, Bauman's deciding competition, which entailed solo performances, was won by Esteban, who had shaped into quite an obnoxious and cowardly person this season.

Esteban accepted his reward from Bauman and agreed to perform at the Trend-Z Awards. Meanwhile, his friends banded together to expose Bauman, with the help of Okane, who was initially uninterested in helping. But he found Luka's cellphone that had messages threatening Bauman right before his tragic fall and realized what was being portrayed as suicide was, in fact, an attempt to murder.

Okane's meeting with the rest was overheard by Sebas, who had his own selfish intentions to get Bauman to sign him so that he wouldn't have to go to business school. He pretended to be interested in helping Dixon, Jana, Andi, and MJ while relaying their plan to expose Bauman.

The final scene of Rebelde Season 2 showed Esteban ready to open the awards show when Okane managed to get to him with the truth about Luka's accident. A distraught Esteban did the right thing in the end, called Bauman a murderer in front of the cameras and audience members, and ran off backstage instead of performing.

Bauman went after Esteban and began choking him when Okane arrived and stopped him. However, a verbal altercation between Bauman and Esteban turned physical again when the latter punched Bauman, and he plummeted down the stairs to his death. Instead of helping Esteban escape, Okane ran away in fear, leaving him to get arrested.

The final shot showed Luka waking up in the hospital, and just like that, Season 2 ended with a lot of loose ends and poorly executed final scenes.

Rebelde Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

