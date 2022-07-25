What time will Rebelde Season 2 air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, and more details explored

Santiago Limón's Spanish-language musical drama, Rebelde, is ready to return for a second season on July 27, 2022. The students of the Elite Way School will return much sooner than fans expected, as Netflix released the first season in January 2022. This is a deviation from the network's usual streaming schedule.

Adapted from the 2004 Mexican telenovela of the same name, Rebelde is a direct reboot of the popular show that ran for 440 episodes. The Mexican version of the show is also a reboot of the 2002 Argentine telenovela Rebelde Way by Cris Morena.

A trailer for the second season of Netflix's adaptation was released recently. It hinted at a lot of drama amidst many musical challenges in the students' return to Elite Way School.

Read on for more details about the upcoming season of Rebelde.

Rebelde Season 2 trailer: Big changes on the way?

The trailer for the upcoming season of the popular show did not waste any time in introducing a major change in the new season: a new music director. As the series is primarily based around music, this is one of the most impactful developments in Elite Way School.

The trailer further revealed the new music director's intention of having students compete as soloists this semester.

Another major reveal in the trailer was that one of the students among the competing soloists would get a chance to record an EP, effectively launching their music career. This competition, though useful in pushing the students to their best, will cause a lot of drama, especially between friends.

The trailer also revealed the introduction of Okane (Joel Isaac "Saak" Figueroa), a new student transferred to Elite Way School for reform. Okane's entry will form a crust of drama in the show's second season.

The main cast will remain the same, with Lizethe Lezene as Andi, Jerónimo Cantillo as Dixon, Andrea Chaparro as MJ, Franco Masini as Luka, Sergio Mayer Mori as Esteban, and Azul Guaita as Jana, all returning in the upcoming season.

The recurring cast members Alejandro Puente, Giovanna Grigio, and Estefanía Villarreal will also return to the series.

Like the first season, Season 2 is also expected to have eight episodes running for 45-50 minutes.

What is Rebelde about?

best of endi @bestoffendi ten more days until the season 2 premiere of rebelde. ten more days until the season 2 premiere of rebelde. https://t.co/1ly1Hz2Jw2

This Spanish-language Mexican teen drama television series is a direct reboot of the 2004 drama of the same name. It tells the story of six high school students from different socio-economic backgrounds as they cross paths in an elite high school. The series follows the tried-and-tested formula of crossing over high school drama with music, resulting in a great premise. The original Mexican drama followed a similar premise.

Funnily enough, the original show's cast members went on to form a Mexican pop group called RBD. The members included Anahí, Alfonso Herrera, Dulce María, Christopher von Uckermann, Maite Perroni, and Christian Chávez. The group achieved international success.

Perhaps the new Rebelde will also end up in a place like that.

The show's second season will debut on July 27, 2022, on Netflix. No time slot has been announced yet. Stay tuned for more updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far