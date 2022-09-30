Into the Deep: 3 chilling details about Kim Wall's murder case

Into The Deep is a much-awaited and highly spine-chilling documentary film that will make its debut this Friday, September 30, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform, Netflix.

It is all set to chronicle the heart-wrenching story of 30-year-old award-winning Swedish journalist Kim Wall, whose life was cut short by renowned Danish inventor, Peter Madsen.

Ever since Netflix released the official trailer, viewers have been eagerly waiting to see how the story will unfold.

So, without further delay, let's dive deep and find out some significant facts about the heartbreaking true case ahead of the premiere of the documentary movie, this Friday, on Netflix.

3 significant facts about Kim Wall's murder case, before Into The Deep premieres on Netflix

1) Who was Kim Wall?

Reportedly, Kim Wall was a critically acclaimed journalist from Sweden who tragically lost her life in 2017. She was 30 years of age at the time the incident took place.

Kim wrote for several renowned publications, including The New York Times, TIME, and VICE. She used to make numerous significant reports from an array of countries all across the world, entailing Uganda, Haiti, and Sri Lanka.

She reportedly graduated from Paris-Sorbonne University, Columbia University in New York City, and the London School of Economics. Reportedly, she used to live both in Beijing and New York City.

2) What happened to the Swedish journalist?

A still from Into The Deep (Image Via Netflix)

The tragic story dates back to August 10, 2017. Kim Wall was reportedly invited by well-known Danish inventor Peter Madsen on his self-made submarine, named UC3 Nautilus, for a ride. However, the journalist was never seen alive again after boarding.

Reportedly, on August 21, 2017, Kim's mutilated torso was found by a cyclist on a beach. Later on, on October 6, 2017, her different body parts, including her head, arms, legs, and also her clothing were discovered by police divers in bags from the ocean.

3) Who murdered Kim Wall?

A still from Into The Deep (Image Via Netflix)

Danish inventor Peter Madsen allegedly murdered the journalist in cold-blood. He initially denied the charges of murdering the journalist and claimed it to be an unfortunate accident.

Later on, authorities found videos of women being impaled, decapitated, and tortured on his hard drive. Footage captured by the director of Into The Deep also came into play as one clip showed Kim boarding the submarine with Madsen; it was the last video of her alive.

On April 25, 2018, Madsen received a lifetime sentence for committing the crime.

More about Into the Deep

The documentary has been directed by the critically acclaimed Australian director, Emma Sullivan.

Henrik Bohn Ipsen, Cam Matheson, Emma Sullivan, and Lars Skree have acted as cinematographers for the documentary movie, while Roslyn Walker and Mette Heide have served as the producers for Into The Deep. Dickon Hinchliffe has served as the music composer of the documentary movie.

The director of Into The Deep, Emma Sullivan said, while talking about the project:

"This is a very personal story to me. When I started this project, I met a group of people who wanted to be part of something positive with someone they admired at the helm. But then the unbearable happened. When you are suddenly pulled into such a nightmare, it changes your life forever. The film is a testimony of the people who were close to Madsen as they slowly grasp the true nature of the man and the terrible crimes he committed."

Don't forget to catch Into The Deep, debuting this Friday, September 30, 2022, on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

