Into The Deep: Who is Emma Sullivan and what is her role in submarine killer Peter Madsen's case?

The highly thought-provoking and arresting documentary Into The Deep is all set to make its arrival on the popular streaming platform Netflix on Friday, September 30, 2022. Emma Sullivan is the director of the documentary film.

The documentary revolves around the spine-chilling true story of submarine killer Peter Madsen, who reportedly murdered award-winning Swedish journalist Kim Wall.

The official synopsis for Into The Deep reads:

"Filmmaker Emma Sullivan was looking to profile eccentric inventor Peter Madsen and his homemade rocket for a documentary. Instead, she captures incriminating footage that helped convict him of the murder of journalist Kim Wall."

Ever since the official trailer for the upcoming documentary movie was launched by Netflix, viewers have been curious to learn all about the director of the documentary movie, Emma Sullivan, and her role in the case.

So without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about Emma Sullivan's role in the heart-wrenching Peter Madsen case.

Who is Emma Sullivan and what did she do?

Emma Sullivan is a critically acclaimed Australian writer and director. She directed the Netflix documentary movie, Into The Deep, which chronicles the dark and bone-chilling story of Danish inventor Peter Madsen, who allegedly murdered Kim Wall, a renowned Swedish journalist.

Emma reportedly began the project as a documentary film that would showcase the life and highly intriguing work of the inventor Peter Madsen, who was quite famous in Denmark for being a self-taught engineer deeply interested in space travel and ocean exploration.

However, the project took a much more sinister turn later on when Madsen was convicted and imprisoned for the cold-blooded murder of a 30-year-old Swedish journalist named Kim Wall.

While shooting her documentary, Emma captured vital footage that showcases the moment when Peter Madsen was seen leading journalist Kim Wall into one of his very own crowd-funded submarines named the UC3 Nautilus, and this was reportedly the very last time Kim was seen alive.

The footage shot by Sullivan for the documentary was thoroughly examined and utilized by the prosecution to put Madsen behind bars. In 2018, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the crime.

Cam Matheson, Henrik Bohn Ipsen, Lars Skree, and Emma Sullivan have served as cinematographers for Into The Deep, while Mette Heide and Roslyn Walker are the producers. Dickon Hinchliffe scored the highly gripping documentary.

While talking about the documentary, Emma said:

"This is a very personal story to me. When I started this project, I met a group of people who wanted to be part of something positive with someone they admired at the helm. But then the unbearable happened. When you are suddenly pulled into such a nightmare, it changes your life forever. The film is a testimony of the people who were close to Madsen as they slowly grasp the true nature of the man and the terrible crimes he committed."

