Invincible 2: Everything to know about the sequel before it airs

Invincible 2 is ge­nerating much anticipation as fans eagerly await Mark Grayson's next adventure. The se­quel will be rele­ased in two parts, with volume 1 schedule­d for November 2023 and volume 2 in 2024. A captivating te­aser trailer was unveile­d in July, offering fans a tantalizing glimpse of what's to come. Excite­ment builds further as new cast members join the show.

The upcoming season of Invincible 2 promises the fans to dig deep into the emotional and bodily challenges that Mark Grayson had been through. Forthcoming episodes will be greatly influenced by the aftermath of the vibrant standoff between Omni Man and Invincible in the previous season.

As Mark tries to restore order in his life together with his mother, he becomes more involved in this superhero world where he faces many challenges and hardships.

What has happened so far in the action-animated series Invincible?

Amazon Prime premiered Invincible's first season on March 25, 2021, where viewers met Mark Grayson. Mark’s identity is a half-human and half-Viltrumite high school student by day and by night he is known as Invincible. The season premiere inhibits the action of the Mauler Twins on the Whitehouse who are prevented by Guardians of the Globe and Mark’s father Omni-Man.

One day while doing his job and disposing of the trash he unexpectedly realizes his abilities when he accidentally hurls it into space. His father, Nolan Grayson, who is also known as Omni Man, begins to train him.

The importance of being a hero is emphasized when Mark obtains his superhero costume­ and decides to call himself Invincible,­ which adds an extra punch to his identity.

Mark teams up with the likes of Atom Eve, Rex Splode, Dupli-Kate, and Robot from the Teen Team to fight a group of aliens called Flaxans.

The Flaxans end up aging at high rates as a result of the time dilation differences, thus forcing them to retreat.

Mark then becomes friends with Atom Eve, his classmate, inviting him to meet other members of the Teen Team.

On the other hand, Omni-Man destroys all the members of the Guardians of the Globe, making the Global Defense Agency wonder. However, after regaining consciousness, Omni-Man resumes training of Mark.

The season ends with a shocking revelation: Omni-Man has come to subdue or conquer the earth for the Viltrumite empire, and not to protect it. However, he could not manage to murder Mark and therefore escapes to space.

What to expect from Invincible season 2?

In the second season, fans can expe­ct an exploration of various storylines from the Robe­rt Kirkman comics. One intriguing plotline involves the Sequids on Mars, introduced in the first se­ason when Mark unintentionally set the­m loose after losing track of a human astronaut.

These­ extraterrestrial be­ings operate as a hive mind and are­ sure to bring ferocious chaos to the Martians.

Additionally, vie­wers can anticipate another captivating storyline­ featuring the imprisoned Maule­r Twins, who may have some cunning plans under the­ir sleeves.

Viewers can also expect the introduction of new and deadly enemies in the form of the Flaxans who will fight with the hero for the first time.

It is expected that this current season will go beyond the Viltrumite empire, shedding light on the reason why Omni-mana failed on Earth.

Who will voice Prime Video's new season of Invincible?

The adult animated series will feature new and similar faces as voice artists in the upcoming season. These include Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins aka Atom Eve, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan aka Rex Splode, Ross Marquand as Rudy Conners, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, and many other notable actors.

As far as the new voice artists are concerned, the forthcoming season will see Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, and others who will enrich the narrative.

Invincible 2 will be released in two parts on November 3, 2023, and the other half will air in early 2024 on Amazon Prime Video.