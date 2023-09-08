Quiz Lady on Hulu: Full cast list 

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh are teaming up for a new comedy movie on Hulu, Quiz Lady, set to arrive on the streaming platform this month. Following two polar opposite and dysfunctional sisters Anne and Jenny, the movie tells the story of how the two must work together to cover their mother’s gambling debts.

However, when Anne’s beloved dog is kidnapped, they have to find a new way to raise the ransom money, and it is now time for game show-obsessed Anne to turn into a bonafide quiz show champion.

The movie is scheduled for its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2023. It will be officially made available for streaming on November 3, 2023.

The cast list of Quiz Lady explored

Awkwafina as Anne

Born as Nora Lum, Awkwafina is an American actress, rapper, and comedian who rose to prominence in 2012 with her rap song My Vag. Following her massive success, the rapper released her debut album, Yellow Ranger (2014), and eventually made her way into television by appearing on the MTV comedy series Girl Code from 2014 to 2015.

Awkwafina is known for playing prominent characters in Crazy Rich Asians, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens (Comedy Central show where she is a co-creator, writer, and executive producer), and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

She also had supporting roles in movies like Ocean's 8 (2018) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) and was also awarded the Golden Globe Award for portraying a grieving young woman in The Farewell (2019). Awkwafina also voiced animated characters in The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019), Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), The Bad Guys (2022), and in the musical The Little Mermaid (2023).

In Hulu's Quiz Lady, the actor plays the role of the more serious sister, Anne, who is also a quiz champion.

Sandra Oh as Jenny

Sandra Oh is a name that needs no introduction, especially owing to her recent projects. While the Canadian-American actor is known for playing more serious and grounded characters, in Quiz Lady she plays the quirky sister, Jenny.

Sandra Oh rose to prominence with her role as Rita Wu in the HBO comedy series Arliss (1996–2002). She is also known for playing Dr. Cristina Yang in the ABC medical drama series Grey's Anatomy (2005–2014). More recently, she has made a name for portraying detective Eve Polastri in the BBC America spy thriller series Killing Eve (2018–2022).

Her other features include The Chair, Sideways, Under The Tuscan Sun, and Umma. The actor has also voiced animated characters in Invincible, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, The Sandman, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and Turning Red.

Oh is a recipient of two Golden Globe Awards and four Screen Actors Guild Awards. In 2019, she was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time.

Others starring in Quiz Lady

Alongside Awkwafina and Sandra Oh, Quiz Lady also features Elf star Will Ferrell as the game show host. The character he plays is right up his alley given his days on Saturday Night Live. The actor has also recently starred in Barbie and Strays, while exploring his producer side in Theater Camp and Succession.

Jason Schwartzman from Fargo will portray Anne's rival trivia champion. Holland Taylor from Two and a Half Men and The Chair joins as Anne's cranky neighbor, and Tony Hale from Veep, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Asteroid City also joins in an undisclosed role.

Catch Quiz Lady coming soon to Hulu this September 9, 2023.