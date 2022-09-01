Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. cast list: Regina Hall, Sterling K Brown, and others star in Peacock comedy movie

Peacock's upcoming comedy film Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. will premiere this Friday, September 2, 2022, at 3:00 am ET. The "mockumentary" has not missed a single opportunity to flaunt its stellar cast, which includes Hollywood veterans Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown, among other famous stars.

Together, Emmy-winning actor Sterling K. Brown and Scary Movie actress Regina Hall have produced and will also feature in the blockbuster religious film Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. The movie is also co-produced by recently-anointed Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya.

A well-known Southern Baptist megachurch pastor, Lee-Curtis Childs, will be portrayed by Brown, and Trinitie Childs, the pastor's wife, will be portrayed by Hall. To achieve the greatest revival that commercialized religion has ever witnessed, the pair combine forces to recreate their community and overcome their conflicting religious beliefs.

Learn more about Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.'s stellar cast ahead of the premiere.

1) Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs

Regina Hall made her acting debut in advertisements in 1997 when she was 26 years old, followed by a remarkable transition into cinema. She first made headlines for her part in the comedy-horror parody Scary Movie, and has since appeared frequently on the big screen. She appeared in its sequel, Scary Movie 2 as well.

Hall's first acting gig was in the 1999 romance-drama titled The Best Man. She appeared in several additional movies the following year, including Scary Movie in 2000, playing the titular heroine.

She starred in the film Love and Basketball, alongside gal-pal Sanaa Lathan. Hall's resume expanded in 2001 with her television debut as Corretta Lipp in the prime-time drama Ally McBeal.

Along with the Mandel Holland comedy The Other Brother, Scary Movie 2 was also released in 2001. She appeared in the Charles Stone III-directed action drama Paid in Full a year later.

Hall is currently doing an incredible job on the comedy series Black Monday on Showtime alongside Don Cheadle. She most recently joined the excellent cast of Tate Taylor's Breaking News in Yuba County.

Regina Hall's numerous upcoming projects include the occult drama Master on Amazon and a role with Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in Hulu's limited series Nine Perfect Strangers.

Regina Hall is now all set to appear as Trinitie Childs in Peacock's upcoming film Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

2) Sterling K. Brown as Lee-Curtis Childs

Emmy-winning actor Sterling K. Brown is best known for his role as Randall Pearson in NBC's smash series This Is Us. Brown made history by becoming the first African American actor to win an Emmy Award in this category in the award show's 75-year history. He once again made history as an African American by winning the SAG Award for Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama.

Brown has previously appeared in Marvel's blockbuster Black Panther. He also starred in Fox's The Predator and Hotel Artemis. Brown also starred in 2017's Marshall and was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for his portrayal. The actor also appeared alongside Tina Fey in Paramount's Whiskey Tango Foxtrot in 2016.

Brown has previously appeared in the Lifetime series Army Wives. Other credits include Supernatural, Person of Interest, Masters of Sex, The Mentalist, Castle, and Criminal Minds are just a few of his major television credits.

His film credits include Our Idiot Brother, The Suspect, Righteous Kill, Trust The Man, and Spaceman, among others.

Sterling K. Brown's portrayal of Lee-Curtis Childs in Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is one of his highly-anticipated roles.

3) Nicole Beharie as Shakura Sumpter

American actress Nicole Beharie made her debut as the lead in the 2008 movie American Violet and she co-starred with actor Rob Brown in the American sports movie The Express the same year.

In the 2010 Lifetime's Sins of the Mother, Beharie appeared as Shay Hunter, a troubled college student who embarks on a quest to reconcile her strained connection with her mother Nona.

Beharie astaged alongside German actor Ken Duken, performing five original songs in a 2011 rom-com titled My Last Day Without You. She also appeared in the Russell Leigh Sharman film adaptation of his play Apartment 4E, and starred in the Steve McQueen film Shame.

Nicole Beharie then appeared in the Chadwick Boseman-starrer 2013 historical baseball film 42. The Fox fantasy series Sleepy Hollow, based on Washington Irving's 1820 short novel The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, cast her as Abbie Mills that same year.

She will now portray Shakura Sumpter in Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

The remaining cast of Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

The remaining members of Peacock's upcoming comedy film Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. includes:

Conphidance as Keon Sumpter

Austin Crute as Khalil

Devere Rogers as Basil

Robert Yatta as Deacon Alastor Culpepper

Greta Glenn as Deaconess Culpepper

Andrea Laing as Anita

Selah Kimbro Jones as Aria Devaughn

Crystal Alicia Garrett as Sapphire Devaughn

Perris Drew as Kensington Straterly

Natasha L. Fuller as Vera Joseph

Tairat Baoku as Sidewalk Woman

Dhane Ross as YouTuber

John Menchion as Congregation Member 1

Jah Shams as Congregation Member 2

Elle Young as Yvet

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. premieres on Peacock at 3:00 am ET on Friday.

Edited by Prem Deshpande