What time will Mo air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more details about Mo Amer's comedy series

A scene from the upcoming Netflix show 'Mo Amer' (Image via Netflix)

Palestinian-American stand-up comedian Mo Amer is returning with a standalone comedy series for Netflix titled Mo, which is set to drop on August 24 at 12 midnight PT/ 3 am ET.

The show marks Amer’s second Netflix comedy project after the 2018 special Mo Amer: The Vagabond.

Mo is directed by Solvan "Slick" Naim and will comprise eight episodes of 30 minutes each. Amer will be seen in the lead role of Mo Najjar in the series.

Here is everything you need to know about the comedy series, ahead of its premiere on August 24.

Mo Amer's Mo's trailer reveals the immigrant realities of statelessness

The trailer for the comedy-drama series offers glimpses of Mo Amer's journey as a Palestinian-American in the US, and traces the life of an individual who does not have citizenship either in Palestine or in the US. In the trailer, Mo can be seen calling himself a "refugee free agent."

He is shown selling random merchandise to people, and when questioned about it, says:

"Selling merch is the only thing I can do without papers. I need to support my family."

The trailer also touches on issues like religion, practicing Islam in the US, and what it means to live a multi-cultural life.

Netflix's synopsis for the show reads:

"Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullsh*t as a Palestinian refugee constantly living one step away from asylum on the path to U.S. citizenship. His family — including his resilient and spiritual mother, sister and older brother — flee to Houston, Texas. Laughing the pain away, Mo learns to adapt to his new world, though getting ahead in life comes with several setbacks."

A detailed look at the cast list for Mo

In addition to leading the series, Mo Amer is also serving as its executive producer and creator alongside fellow comedian Ramy Youssef. This is not the first collaboration between Amer and Youssef. Amer has starred as Youssef's Muslim cousin for two seasons of the the latter's sitcom on Hulu, titled Ramy.

Mo Amer is also part of a highly renowned comedy trio called Allah Made Me Funny. The other two members of the trio are Azhar Usman and Bryant "Preacher" Moss.

Here is everything we know about the characters in the upcoming comedy series:

Mo Najjar

Played by Mo Amer, Najjar is a refugee in the US who has been on the receiving end of a convoluted immigration process. He works hard to provide for his family by selling random merchandise, since the lack of proper documentation deters him from joining the formal workforce.

Maria

Teresa Ruiz essays the role of Mo's girlfriend who is also a businessperson. Maria is a headstrong woman who is committed to her relationship with Mo, but is not willing to compromise on her independence or her beliefs.

Yusra Najjar

Farah Bsieso plays the role of Mo's mother. She is quick-witted, intelligent and, when necessary, acts as the meddlesome head of the family. Despite all her hardships as a refugee in the US, Yusra's focus never wanes from her top three priorities, namely, her family, God, and the television game show The Price is Right.

Sameer Najjar

Played by Omar Elba, Sameer is Mo’s older brother. A cat person through and through, he is considered a misfit due to his social anxieties, but craves independence and love deep down.

Nick

Tobe Nwigwe plays Mo’s oldest and loyal friend, who is also quite cunning. Even though he has fixed a life for himself after a troublesome youth with Mo, Nick is unwilling to leave his friend's side.

Amer will also be seen in DC's upcoming superhero film Black Adam, alongside Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson.

Viewers can catch Mo on Netflix on August 24.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava