What does Dwayne Johnson eat in a day? Diet explored as "The Rock" reveals his exact breakfast combo 

Dwayne Johnson's painstakingly crafted physique is certainly no joke to maintain. The former pro-wrestler used to eat upwards of 8000 calories per day at the peak of his career but now eats closer to 6000 calories.

Though this figure is more than double the average male's recommended daily calorie intake, Dwayne Johnson's intense workout and energy needs warrant it. But amidst controlled diets of 6000 calories across six to seven meals, 'The Rock' never fails to relish his infamous Sunday cheat meals.

Breaking down Dwayne Johnson's power breakfast

Last Sunday, the Fast & Furious star shared his delectable breakfast while watching a 06:00 AM Hawaiian sunrise. The picture showed a plate loaded with sirloin steak, egg whites, papaya, oatmeal, and peanut butter and jelly English muffins. His Instagram caption read:

"Training legs (have mercy🏋🏾😈) this morning so I need the extra carbs, fats & a little sugar to optimize my workout. Can't tell you how anchoring and mindful these quiet moments are of island ocean sunrises have been for me. Enjoy your Sunday & CHEAT MEALS!!! 😊😈👊🏾"

Never one to miss an accompanying drink, Dwayne Johnson sipped on his own energy drink ZOA's Tropical Punch flavor. The launch of the clean and healthy energy drink deemed it a drink "that champions the everyday warriors in all of us."

Another one of his favorite breakfast cheat meals is the 'Rock Toast' made with brioche, which has made numerous appearances on his Instagram. He also loves other variations of french toast and the occasional pancakes.

On the other days of the week, Dwayne Johnson sticks to his staple of oatmeal or cream of rice, with a side of buffalo and eggs. He gravitates towards a quick carb like rice or sweet potato for his post-workout morning snack, usually with chicken.

Dwayne Johnson's preferred choice of protein and carbs

The Rock's high protein meals contain a standard set of proteins that he rotates: cod, chicken, steak, and eggs. Despite his distaste for fish, he recently added salmon to the roster due to its numerous health benefits.

His favorite complex carbohydrates include rice, sweet potatoes, oatmeal, and baked potatoes, while peanut butter, eggs, coconut oil, and fish oil supplements make up his fat intake. And, of course, the quintessential cup of vegetables in every meal for his daily dose of fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

Dwayne Johnson steers away from specific restrictive diets, limiting his intake of high sugar and highly processed foods. He lets himself indulge his sweet tooth only on his cheat days. In an interview with Delish, the veteran actor revealed why he swore by regular cheat days, saying:

"I do believe in working hard throughout the week and earning your cheat meals. I love my cheat meals. They have become legendary."

His go-to cheat meal is a bacon avocado cheeseburger (sometimes two), complete with fries and all the fixings. He's generally not seen featuring desserts as often on his page, but cookies, coffee cake, or apple fritter bread rank among his top picks.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha