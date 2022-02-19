Why isn't Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the WWE Hall of Fame?

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the most legendary superstars to have ever stepped into a WWE ring. From being a decorated world champion to leading the company during the Attitude Era, The Great One has done it all in the wrestling business.

So it's surprising that, despite having such an iconic career, The Rock is yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Many fans wonder why Vince McMahon has not given this honor to one of WWE's biggest box-office draws of all time.

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐀 𝐁𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐒 𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐄 @SashaBanksVerse #WWE #DwayneJohnson Appreciation tweet to the beast, the Great One, the Brahma Bull, the People's Champ and the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, The Rock. This photo was taken during the set of filming the Black Adam movie. #BlackAdam Appreciation tweet to the beast, the Great One, the Brahma Bull, the People's Champ and the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, The Rock. This photo was taken during the set of filming the Black Adam movie. #BlackAdam #WWE #DwayneJohnson https://t.co/rDq6T2TwNp

So why is The Rock not in the WWE Hall of Fame?

In 2014, the Hollywood megastar revealed that he himself doesn't want to be inducted just yet. The Brahma Bull feels that it would be better for him to become a Hall of Famer once he officially announces his retirement. He knows that he still has a lot to offer to the wrestling business, and Vince McMahon seems to agree.

WWE still considers The People's Champion to be an active wrestler. While Johnson might not be performing on a full-time basis, WWE fully expects him to return for future WrestleMania events.

While active and semi-active superstars such as Edge and Goldberg have already been inducted, we might need to wait for The Rock to hang up his boots before he takes the stage.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is reportedly in the works for WrestleMania 39

If recent reports are to be believed, we might finally get to see the long-awaited Reigns vs. Rock match at WrestleMania 39.

Next year's Show of Shows is being dubbed 'WrestleMania Hollywood'. With the event set to take place at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, WWE wants to make it the "biggest WrestleMania ever". That's why they hope to bring back The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment to feud with the reigning Universal Champion.

Fans have been waiting to see this bout ever since The Great One came to Roman Reigns' aid at Royal Rumble 2015. Luckily, it seems The Tribal Chief will face off with his cousin soon enough.

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Jacob Terrell