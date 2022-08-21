Who is Mo Amer? All about the lead actor of Netflix's comedy series Mo

Mo Amer is all set to be the lead actor in the upcoming highly intriguing and quite riveting comedy-drama series, Mo. The critically acclaimed American actor and comedian Amer will be seen portraying the character Mo Najjar in the series.

The brand new series will debut on the popular streaming platform Netflix on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Amer has also served as the creator of the series along with Ramy Youssef. The official synopsis for the series, dropped by Netflix, writes:

"Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian refugee constantly living one step away from asylum on the path to U.S. citizenship. His family — including his resilient and spiritual mother, sister and older brother — flee to Houston, Texas. Laughing the pain away, Mo learns to adapt to his new world though getting ahead in life comes with several setbacks."

Alongside Mo Amer, the highly promising cast list for the series entails Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bsieso, Tobe Nwigwe, Omar Elba, Mohammad Hindi, Lee Eddy, Michael Y. Kim, Mariam Albishah, Kasey Bass, Samuel Davis, Cherien Dabis, Cynthia Yelle, Rafael Castillo, Rana Haddad and a few other actors.

Since Netflix launched the official trailer for the comedy-drama series Mo, viewers have been buzzing with excitement to witness what the beloved and celebrated comedian and actor Amer will bring to the table.

Without further ado, let's jump right in and find out all about the talented American actor and comedian Mo Amer ahead of the series' premiere on Netflix.

Learn all about the lead actor of Mo, Mo Amer, before the series arrives on Netflix

Who is Mo Amer and where have viewers seen him before?

Mohammed Amer, famously known as Mo Amer, is a 41-year-old American stand-up comedian and actor, originally from Kuwait. The youngest of 6 children, Amer is of Palestinian descent. Reportedly, in October 1990, during the Gulf War, Mo, his brother, sister Haifa, and his mother, escaped from Kuwait.

He was only nine years of age at the time. The family emigrated to the U.S. and moved to Houston, Texas, and settled down there. From a very early age, Mo developed a keen interest in stand-up comedy. When he was ten years of age, his brother used to take him to watch the great Bill Cosby's performance at the Houston Astrodome.

When Mo was fourteen years old, he found out all about stand-up comedy in a Texas rodeo. After his graduation, Mo Amer became determined to make it big in the comedy industry. He started showcasing his talent as a comedian in several comedy clubs in Houston. Since then, his career as a stand-up comedian has taken off.

Amer is best known for being part of the highly renowned comedy trio, Allah Made Me Funny. The other two members of the trio are Azhar Usman and Bryant "Preacher" Moss. He is also well known for Mo Amer: The Vagabond, his highly engaging comedy special on Netflix.

The comedian and actor can also be seen on Hulu's noteworthy sitcom Ramy, where he portrays the character Mo, Ramy's Muslim cousin and the owner of a diner. Comedian Ramy Youssef played the lead character in the sitcom. He also played the role of Zane in Americanish.

The immensely talented actor and comedian has a line of brand new projects waiting to be released, including Black Adam, a much-anticipated and exhilarating superhero movie, gleaned from the DC Comic character Black Adam.

It is safe to say that fans of the comedian and actor are eagerly waiting to see how his new Netflix comedy-drama series, Mo, will turn out.

Don't forget to watch Mo Amer's Mo, debuting on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

