13: The Musical review - An enthralling, light and feel-good musical movie

13: The Musical, the highly anticipated coming-of-age musical movie, arrived exclusively on Netflix on Friday, August 12, 2022. Robert Horn has written the screenplay for the coming-of-age musical comedy-drama movie, while Tamra Davis is the director.

The musical movie was inspired by the much-cherished and inspiring 2007 musical 13 by Robert Horn, Dan Elish, and Jason Robert Brown. Bob Boyett, Laurence Mark, and Neil Meron have served as the producers of the musical movie.

Critically acclaimed songwriter and music composer Christopher Lennertz has acted as the music composer for this alluring musical movie, 13: The Musical.

According to the official synopsis for Netflix's 13: The Musical:

"After his parents’ divorce, Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever. Based on the hugely popular musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008, 13: THE MUSICAL is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life."

Since Netflix launched the light-hearted and joyous movie 13: The Musical, it has received a lot of positive attention from young viewers worldwide for its feel-good storyline, upbeat music, and captivating performances from the lead cast members.

Review of 13: The Musical

A light-hearted, feel-good movie with enthralling direction

13: The Musical is bound to take the young audience on a colorful journey. The director of the musical film Tamra Davis has done a phenomenal job keeping the movie refreshing and light.

It gives the movie quite an inspiring and light-hearted feeling and enables the audience to have a relaxing time while watching it. The story is quite simple and depicted in a straightforward manner. Each scene has its charm, created by a brilliantly enthralling direction and alluring music composition.

The director has ensured every young actor in the musical gets their moment to shine on screen and showcase their incredible talents.

Excellent performances by the lead cast members

The exciting and quite promising lead cast list for 13: The Musical has Eli Golden as Evan, Gabriella Uhl as Patrice, JD McCrary as Brett, Lindsey Blackwell as Kendra, Frankie McNellis as Lucy, Rhea Perlman as Grandma Ruth, Debra Messing as Jessica Goldman, Evan's mother and Josh Peck as Rabbi Shapiro.

Other cast members include Jonathan Lengel as Archie, Peter Hermann as Joel Goldman, Luke Islam as Carlos, Ramon Reed as Eddie, Nolen Dubuc as Malcolm, and others.

All the lead actors have done an incredible job in the musical movie. The audience can witness their immense talents through their songs and dances.

Eli Golden, as the movie's lead character Evan, is captivating. The young actor dives deep into his character and brings out all the layers.

He has hit all the emotional notes from the very beginning of the musical movie. It is safe to say that his performance is one of the film's biggest highlights.

Gabriella Uhl as Patrice, Lindsey Blackwell as Kendra, JD McCrary as Brett, and Frankie McNellis as Lucy are impressive. Frankie McNellis is especially phenomenal in her portrayal of Lucy. She brings out all the complex nuances quite brilliantly on screen.

Alluring music elevates the movie to another level

Music composer of the musical movie the musical, Christopher Lennertz, has done a marvelous job. All the songs from the beginning beautifully capture all the different emotions and essence of the moments.

The movie showcases most of the songs from the musical 13 and some brand new ones. The opening song, 13, performed by the cast members, is fascinating and is perfect as an opening number.

Other songs, including Cyclical Safire, The Lamest Place in the World, I've Been Waiting, Opportunity, The Bloodmaster, Bad Bad News, Brand New You, and a few others, are alluring and perfectly capture every moment of the musical movie.

Don't forget to catch 13: The Musical, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

