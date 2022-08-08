What time will 13: The Musical air on Netflix? Release date, trailer and more about the movie

13: The Musical, an adaptation of the 2008 Broadway musical, is coming soon to Netflix on Friday, August 12. Directed by Tamra Davis, the Netflix original comedy family musical is the sixth adaptation of the cult-classic and fan-favorite Los Angeles theater production of the same name.

After the 2008 Broadway production, which was the debut feature of pop-artist Ariana Grande and actress Elizabeth Gillies, 13: The Musical, starring Eli Golden appears to be a promising remake of the original.

Here is everything to know about the Netflix musical.

What is 13: The Musical all about? Find synopsis, trailer, and details here

Netflix @netflix Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies made their Broadway debuts when 13 originally opened in 2008.



Now, a new generation of teen stars take center stage in 13: The Musical, premiering August 12. Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies made their Broadway debuts when 13 originally opened in 2008.Now, a new generation of teen stars take center stage in 13: The Musical, premiering August 12. https://t.co/kfMZSCCBfl

Keeping true to the original, the Netflix adaptation of the Broadway musical follows the story of Evan Goldman, a 12-year-old who is at the threshold of turning 13, preparing for his bar mitzvah. However, his plan gets jeaporized when his parents split up and he has to move to Indiana. With a new school to adjust to and new friends to make, 13: The Musical explores a whole new chapter in the life of Evan.

Read the official synopsis released by Netflix here:

After his parents' divorce, Evan Goldman moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever. Based on the hugely popular musical '13,' which debuted on Broadway in 2008, 13: The Musical is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life.

Netflix has also released a trailer for the musical, and you can watch it here.

The trailer offers a glimpse at the new adventures that Evan is all set to have with his new friends. As he adjusts to his high school and plans his bar mitzvah, he is faced with a number of challenges that he must navigate.

Since the film is a musical, viewers will be interested to know more about the tracks that feature in it. Here is the complete list of soundtracks for 13: The Musical.

13/ Becoming a Man – Performed by Eli Golden

The Lamest Place in the World – Performed by Gabriella Uhl

Hey Kendra – Performed by JD McCrary, Nolen Dubuc, Ramon Reed, Frankie McNellis, and Lindsey Blackwell

Get Me What I Need – Performed by Jonathan Lengel

Opportunity – Performed by Frankie McNellis

What It Means to Be a Friend – Performed by Gabriella Uhl

All Hail the Brain – Performed by Eli Golden

Terminal Illness – Performed by Eli and Jonathan Lengel

Getting Ready – Eli Golden, Jonathan Lengel, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, and JD McCrary

Any Minute – Performed by – Lindsey Blackwell, JD McCrary, Jonathan Lengel, and Gabriella Uhl

Good Enough – Performed by Gabrielle Uhl

Being a Geek – Performed by Eli Golden and Josh Peck

Bad News – Performed by Ramon Reed and Nolen Dubuc

Tell Her – Performed by Eli Golden and Gabriella Uhl

It Can’t Be True – Performed by Frankie McNellis, Kayleigh Cerezo, Shechinah Mpumlwana, and Khiyla Aynne

If That’s What It Is – Performed by Jonathan Lengel, Gabriella Uhl, and Eli Golden

A Little More Homework – Performed by Jonathan Lengel, Gabriella Uhl, and Eli Golden

Brand New You – Performed by Kayleigh Cerezo, Shechinah Mpumlwana, and Khiyla Aynne

When will the movie drop on Netflix?

Netflix has finally confirmed the release date of 13: The Musical. It will premiere this August 12, 2022. Since the Broadway adaptation is a Netflix original feature, it will be available to stream exclusively on the Netflix streaming platform.

Catch 13: The Musical coming to Netflix soon.

