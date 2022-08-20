Echoes ending explained: Is Gina alive?

Echoes is a mindful and highly riveting brand new mystery thriller drama miniseries that arrived this Friday, August 19, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix. Vanessa Gazy has served as the creator of the miniseries.

Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers.

The Netflix series stars a list of intriguing cast members, including Michelle Monaghan as both Gina and Leni, Matt Bomer as Jack Beck, Daniel Sunjata as Charlie Davenport, Ali Stroker as Claudia, Rosanny Zayas as Deputy Paula Martinez, Karen Robinson as Sheriff Louise Floss, Michael O'Neill as Victor McCleary and a few others.

The official synopsis released by Netflix reads:

"Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing."

Since the arrival of the 7-episode miniseries, it has already received many positive responses from both critics and the audience for its arresting storylines, absorbing mysteries, and highly exhilarating ending. So, without further ado, let's dive in to find out how the ending of Echoes has turned out.

The ending of Echoes explained

Who started the fire at the church?

In Episode 7 of Echoes, titled Falls, the audience can see Gina and Leni quarrel amidst the intense house fire. Leni stresses about covering up the entire incident. However, Gina wants to escape from all of it. When Gina somehow runs away from Leni through the upstairs window, Leni starts chasing her.

Later on, through a gripping flashback, it was revealed that Leni was behind the devastating fire at the church. However, she accidentally left a significant piece of evidence at the crime spot. It was one of the lion charms from her bracelet that fell off at the crime scene.

The evidence was kept at the police station in a particular box, however, Floss is determined to find it and pin the arson on the correct sister, Leni.

What happened to their mother?

Later on, Gina and Leni are seen having an intense tussle with each other. Suddenly, Leni is seen trying to drown Gina in the river, which reminds Leni of some triggering memories of their mother's death.

The flashback shows that their mother, Maria, was drowned by their father in the family bathtub, and Leni witnessed it. She was traumatized by the incident to the core, which affected her immensely. The twin sisters argue whether their mother's painful demise was a murder.

Gina believes that it was not a murder as there were apple blossoms in the bathtub at the time of the incident.

What happened to Gina at the end?

Gina is then seen falling and plunging into the depths of the waterfall. The police found Leni, and she manipulated them to believe that Gina killed Dylan. However, Floss did not believe her.

When Leni sees that everything is going downwards for her, she goes on to board a plane to Australia. As she makes her way to the airport, it is revealed that her doppelganger flew to Kansas the previous day.

Later on, at the end of the miniseries, Gina meets Charlie at his house. It is undoubtedly one of the biggest twists of Echoes. Charlie is confused about whether Gina or Leni is visiting him. In the end, he appears determined to find the truth, and Gina says she has returned to settle some scores.

Don't forget to watch Echoes, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das