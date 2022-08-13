13: The Musical ending explained- How did Evan's Bar Mitzvah turn out?

13: The Musical is a brand new coming-of-age dramedy musical movie that made its debut this Friday, August 12, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix. The film was gleaned from the highly celebrated musical 13 in 2007 by Dan Elish, Robert Horn, and Jason Robert Brown.

Robert Horn has served as the screenplay writer for the coming-of-age musical comedy-drama movie, while Tamra Davis is the director for the film.

Bob Boyett, Neil Meron, and Laurence Mark are the movie producers. Highly acclaimed music composer Christopher Lennertz has composed the music for this enthralling musical movie, 13: The Musical.

The official synopsis for 13: The Musical, released by Netflix, reads:

"After his parents’ divorce, Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever. Based on the hugely popular musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008, 13: THE MUSICAL is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life."

The movie stars Eli Golden as Evan, Gabriella Uhl as Patrice, JD McCrary as Brett, Lindsey Blackwell as Kendra, Frankie McNellis as Lucy, Jonathan Lengel as Archie, and several other talented young actors.

Since the arrival of the highly cheerful musical movie 13: The Musical, it has already begun to receive a lot of positive responses from the young audience for its feel-good, light storyline, enthralling music, and exciting ending.

Ending of 13: The Musical explained

What did Evan do to make his new friends appear at his Bar Mitzvah?

Since Evan arrived in Indiana, the audience sees him trying his best to fit in and make new friends in his new school. However, to gain popularity, he goes a little too far, hurting his new friends and mother.

While Brett and Kendra are eager to have their first kiss, Evan goes on to help them find the perfect place for that, a movie theater. However, this makes Lucy furious at Evan as she also likes Brett.

Lucy threatens Evan that if he does not stop Kendra and Brett's kiss, she will make sure that no one shows up at his Bar Mitzvah.

This makes Evan quite anxious, and he planned to spoil their kiss by using his other friend Archie, who also has a massive crush on Kendra. However, everything goes sideways when all the parents show up at the theater hall and catch them watching an age-inappropriate horror movie.

This incident spoils everything for Evan as he seems to have lost all his new friends, including Patrice, his first friend in Indiana.

What happened to Evan's bar mitzvah?

His Bar Mitzvah meant everything to Evan, and he seemed upset that his actions might have ruined it. However, in the end, the audience sees Evan making amends with all his new friends by apologizing from the bottom of his heart and making everything right.

After Evan encouraged Brett to tell her how he felt, Brett and Kendra finally got to have their first kiss. Evan also rekindles his friendship with Patrice by apologizing and giving her a photobook with photos of them having the best time together.

At the very end, everybody shows up at Evan's Bar Mitzvah, including Patrice, and everything goes perfectly, giving the audience quite a satisfactory ending.

