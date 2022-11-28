ION's new holiday film, Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays, will premiere on the channel on Sunday, November 27, 2022. The movie's plot focuses on a dog who's kidnapped, following which the dog's parent's assistant joins a vet to find the puppy. As per ION, the official synopsis of the film reads:

''When an egotistical social media influencer's dog is kidnapped overnight, her long-suffering assistant, Emily Chaiet, teams up with charming local vet, James Conway, to find the puppy before Christmas.''

The description further reads:

''As the two investigate suspects including a rival influencer, a crazed fan, and the father of a spoiled little rich girl, they form a romantic bond along the way... until she suspects her charming vet isn't all he seems to be.''

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays stars Sara Ball and Noah Fearnley in the lead roles along with many others in significant supporting roles. The movie is helmed by Fred Olen Ray and written by Danny Salles.

ION's Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays cast: Sara Ball and others to star in the upcoming holiday film

1) Sara Ball as Emily

Sara Ball stars in the lead role as Emily in Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays. Emily sets out to find her boss' kidnapped puppy along with a handsome vet.

Apart from Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays, Ball is known for her appearances in Stoke of Luck and Underneath the Same Moon.

2) Noah Fearnley

Noah Fearnley plays a key role in the upcoming Christmas flick. Based on the plot summary, it seems that Fearnley plays the veterinarian who goes looking for the lost dog.

Fearnley has been a part of shows and films like The Wrong Cheer Captain and Morgan's Secret Admirer.

3) Vivicia A. Fox as DD Ward

Prominent actress Vivicia A. Fox essays the role of DD Ward in Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays. Ward is reportedly the chairwoman of the organization that the protagonist Emily works for. Fox will be seen in a guest role in the movie. Her other notable acting credits include Out All Night, Days of Our Lives, and Why Do Fools Fall in Love, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays has a number of other actors portraying pivotal supporting/minor roles:

Kimberly Dawn Guerrero as Victoria

Natalie Daniels as Donna

Jenny Tran as Sandra

Michael Joseph Pierce as Griffin

Chuck Ramage as Sheriff Dandy

The upcoming Christmas movie, Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays, will arrive on ION on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

