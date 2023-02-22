Is Alexis Denisof returning to How I Met Your Father as Sandy Rivers?

How I Met Your Father’s episode on Tuesday, February 21, was a pleasant surprise for viewers, marking Alexis Denisof’s first appearance on the Hulu series. He is now the sixth How I Met Your Mother veteran to reprise his role in the Hulu spinoff of the CBS sitcom.

Titled Good Day Live!, the episode opened with Jesse and Meredith before their tour began, being interviewed by none other than Sandy Rivers, Alexis Denisof’s character. Commenting on whether we will see more of Denisof in the series, executive producer Elizabeth Berger has said:

“It’s totally possible. He was so funny, and we’re always open to it. So absolutely.”

Denisof’s cameo was followed by guest appearances by Kyle MacLachlan, Laura Bell Bundy, Carl Nieves, Cobie Smulders, and Neil Patrick Harris.

What was Alexis Denisof's role in How I Met Your Mother?

Alexis Denisof was first introduced as Robin’s Metro News 1 co-anchor late in season 1 of How I Met Your Mother. He returned to season 6 once more with his role. He has since appeared in the CBS comedy series in several episodes. The Hulu spinoff of the series, How I Met Your Father, saw him reprise his role.

His return was hinted at and made possible in season 9 of How I Met Your Mother, where Ted revealed that Sandy’s workplace misconduct would eventually end his news career in America. But this was never shown in the series, thus affording How I Met Your Father the chance to bring him back.

Ted’s allegation against him was also referred to in an episode where the sleazy newsman revealed that he had been demoted to World Wide News’ entertainment,

“because of some unproven accusations — which, even if true, would be perfectly legal in the states in which the alleged incidents took place.”

Who is Alexis Denisof?

Alexis Denisof is an American actor who gained prominence in the entertainment industry with his role as an investigative reporter alongside Sir Christopher Lee in the feature film Murder Story (1989).

He went on to land a small part in the 1995 film First Knight and starred in three episodes of Sharpe as Lord John Rossendale.

Denisof is best known for playing Wesley Wyndam-Pryce in the third season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Buffy’s replacement Watcher and in the series spinoff Angel.

In 2004, the actor appeared in three episodes of the hit series How I Met Your Mother as the goofy philanderer Sandy Rivers, and in 2011 reprised his role again. The actor ultimately appeared on ten episodes of How I Met Your Mother, with his last appearance on the episode titled Gary Blauman.

Interestingly, Denisof was among the 200 actors who were being considered for the role of James Bond in Casino Royale. But the role ultimately went to Daniel Craig, who held on to it for a long time.

How I Met Your Father

