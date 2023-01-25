Neil Patrick Harris to return as Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Father season 2 after episode 1 cameo

Season 2 of How I Met Your Father saw the return of Neil Patrick Harris' How I Met Your Mother character, Barney Stinson. This will not be his only appearance as it looks like he is set to play a crucial role in the upcoming episodes.

Barney Stinson is known for his class, elegance, love of expensive suits, laser tag, and Scotch whisky. He is portrayed as a womanizer who always plays by his rules to get his way with females.

Some of his catchphrases are "Suit up!", “Go for Barney”, "What up?!", "Stinson out", "Legendary", "Wait for it", "Daddy's home", "Haaaaave you met Ted" and "Challenge accepted".

How I Met Your Mother's spinoff, How I Met Your Father stars Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Kim Cattrall.

Sophie crashes into Barney Stinson's car in the latest episode of How I Met Your Father

Season 2 Episode 1 of How I Met Your Father was titled “Cool and Chill”. The episode saw Sophie leaving her mother. Lori a voicemail in panic, saying that she was dating her father. She then crashes into a luxury SUV. The door then opens and the victim is revealed to be Barney.

Before the bumper falls off the Audi, classic Barney just shrugs and tells Sophie:

"Dude!"

Future Sophie is then asked by her son who the man is, to which she replies:

“We’ll get there soon enough.”

In an interview with TVLine, showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger revealed that the character would be back for more episodes but he is not Sophie's father.

Aptaker said:

"We’re not telling a teen dad story. I think given Lori’s age, that’d become a pretty uncomfortable story.Whenever we talk about bringing back a member of the original crew, you want it to serve two purposes: You want to give some tidbits about what is going on in their lives, where they’ve landed and where they’re at, but it’s also about how they impact the How I Met Your Father story, and how they send one of our characters in a new, unexpected direction"

He continued:

"Similar to Robin last year, we’ll learn some more about where Barney’s at, but it’ll also have a major impact on the trajectory, and main narrative, of our season."

The duo didn't reveal anything else about Barney Stinson's role on the show. What happens next remains to be seen.

What is How I Met Your Father about?

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, How I Met Your Father is a spinoff of the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which ran from September 19, 2005, to March 31, 2014.

The show's official synopsis, according to its trailer on YouTube reads:

"In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger, Carter Bays & Craig Thomas, Pamela Fryman, Adam Londy, and Suzy Mamann Greenberg serve as the show's executive producers.

How I Met Your Father airs Tuesday nights via Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes