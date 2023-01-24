How I Met Your Father season 2: Who plays Parker in Hulu's sitcom?

Actress Meaghan Parker plays the role of Parker in How I Met Your Father season 2. Parker is one of Jesse's colleagues in the show. Not many other details about her character are revealed at this point, but as per Deadline, she's been cast in a recurring role. So fans can expect her to play a key role in the new season.

Meaghan Ruth is a prominent actress who's essayed several memorable roles over the years in film and TV. The second season of How I Met Your Father premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Meaghan Ruth's early life, other film, and TV projects, role in How I Met Your Father season 2, and more details explored

Meaghan Rath was born on June 18, 1986, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She has Indian, English, and Austrian-Jewish ancestry. Rath reportedly spent her early days in Quebec.

Meaghan Rath was reportedly interested in acting and performance arts at a very young age. She has performed at various school plays during her early years. Rath later studied Cinema and Communications at Dawson College, Westmount, Quebec.

Meaghan Rath reportedly made her film acting debut in 2001 with Lost and Delirious, wherein she played a small role. She later went on to star in two episodes of the YTV sitcom Fries with That? wherein she donned the role of Molly.

Over the next few years, Rath played small supporting roles in numerous films and TV shows like Aaron Stone, Heartland, Prom Wars: Love Is a Battlefield, and My Daughter's Secret, to name a few.

One of her first major leading roles was in the popular Canadian show 15/Love, wherein she essayed the character of Adena Stiles, a performance for which she received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Rath also played key roles in New Girl, Banshee, Rogue, and Hawaii Five-0, among many others. Her role as Parker in How I Met Your Father is set to be an interesting one. As Jesse's colleague, she'll play a key role in the upcoming season, and fans can expect her to deliver an impressive performance in the sitcom.

More details about How I Met Your Father plot, cast, and trailer

How I Met Your Father focuses on Sophie, who tells her son how she met her partner. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Hulu's YouTube channel:

''In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.''

The first season received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised its storyline and performances but criticized its pacing. The show stars Hilary Duff in the lead role, along with Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, and Suraj Sharma, among numerous others, playing important supporting roles.

Don't forget to watch the brand new season of How I Met Your Father on Hulu on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

