How I Met Your Father season 2 is all set to premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The series is a spinoff of the iconic sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, and centers around Sophie, who narrates to her son the story of how she met his father.

The show features Hilary Duff as Sophie, along with various others portraying pivotal supporting characters. How I Met Your Father, helmed by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, premiered in January 2022, and received mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics.

How I Met Your Father on Hulu: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details explored

Hulu dropped the official trailer for How I Met Your Father season 2 on January 10, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous exciting events set to unfold in the new installment.

The trailer briefly depicts the eventful lives of Sophie and her friends as they deal with the numerous challenges pertaining to modern-day relationships whilst trying to figure out their purpose in life.

Overall, the trailer maintains a charming and lighthearted tone that fans of the show would be familiar with. Along with the trailer, Hulu also released the official description for the second season, which reads:

''Sophie and her close group of friends take on changes to their careers and love lives as they stumble into their 30’s. Figuring out life through trial and error isn't easy, but there’s nothing you can’t get through with friendship and plenty of laughs.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect another memorable season, replete with the many adventures that Sophie indulges in as she goes through various phases in her life.

The upcoming second season reportedly features a total of 20 episodes, similar to How I Met Your Mother. The episodes are expected to follow a weekly-release format.

In brief, about How I Met Your Father plot, cast, and more details

How I Met Your Father tells the story of Sophie, who tells her son the fascinating story of how she met his father. It takes viewers back to the present, focusing on the numerous personal challenges that Sophie and her friends face.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Hulu's YouTube channel:

''In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.''

The show stars Hilary Duff in the lead role. Duff has received high praise from viewers and critics for her performance in the first season, and based on the trailer, promises to deliver another memorable performance in the sophomore season.

Apart from How I Met Your Father, Hilary Duff has starred in Lizzie McGuire, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, and many more. Other important cast members include Chris Lowell as Jesse, Suraj Sharma as Sid, Francia Raisa as Valentina, and many more.

Don't forget to catch the second season of How I Met Your Father on Hulu on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

