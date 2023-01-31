How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 2 release date, air time, preview, and more

The brand new season of How I Met Your Father, a spin-off of the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, will air its second episode on Hulu this Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 12 am Eastern Time (ET).

Ever since the premiere episode of How I Met Your Mother saw Hannah and Sid hosting a spontaneous wedding reception at Pemberton's, fans of the Hulu sitcom have eagerly awaited how the second episode of season 2 will unfold.

How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 2 will see Sophie needing Val's help to get her out of a tricky situation

Where to watch the upcoming episode?

The second episode of the sitcom's second season will be released on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, exclusively on Hulu. The airtime of the brand-new episode is 12 am ET / 5 am GMT / 10.30 am IST.

Apart from Hulu, the episode will also be available on Disney+. However, interested viewers need a subscription to either Hulu or Disney+ to watch the latest episodes of How I Met Your Father.

What to expect from the new episode?

The previous episode of How I Met Your Father season 2, titled Cool and Chill, saw Hannah and Sid hosting a spontaneous wedding reception at Pemberton's after Ian arrived and Sophie's gallery show was over. The premiere episode of the second season also showcased Jesse confiding about Meredith to Ellen.

The upcoming episode of the sitcom is titled Midwife Crisis. Matthew Libman and Daniel Libman are writers for the new episode, while Pamela Fryman is credited as the director.

The official synopsis for the new episode, as released by Hulu, states:

"As she waits for the gallery to call, Sophie lands a gig she lied to get and enlists Val to help; Jesse forces Sid and Meredith to work out their differences."

In the latest episode, viewers will see Sophie finding herself in a tricky situation where she ends up needing Val's help. The episode will also have Jesse encourage Meredith and Sid to resolve their issues.

Season 2 cast

The lead cast list for How I Met Your Father's second season includes:

Hilary Duff as Sophie Tompkins

Francia Raisa as Valentina

Chris Lowell as Jesse Walker

Suraj Sharma as Sid

Kim Cattrall as future Sophie

Tien Tran as Ellen Gilbert

Tom Ainsley as Charlie

The recurring actors on the season 2 cast list sees Ashley Reyes playing the role of Hannah, Meaghan Rath as Parker, Josh Peck as Drew, Leighton Meester as Meredith, among a few others.

Season 2 episode 2 of Hulu's How I Met Your Father arrives this Tuesday at 12 am ET.

