Is Angelica Ross transgender? Pronouns and empowering journey explored in wake of Emma Roberts scandal

American actress Angelica Ross revealed that actress Emma Roberts has apologized to her for making transphobic remarks while on the set of American Horror Story: 1984. On September 21, the 42-year-old personality took to her X handle to share a post revealing the news while urging her to "do better and support social justice causes with your platform."

The apology comes after an Instagram Live session on September 19, where Ross, who is a transgender, discussed her negative experiences while working for American Horror Story, which included a back-and-forth that ended up with Roberts misgendering her.

During the reenactment, Ross said that Roberts jokingly informed director John J. Gray about Angelica's "mean" behavior. Gray then asserted, "'OK ladies, that's enough, let's get back to work.'" As per Angelica Ross, Emma Roberts then responded and said:

"She [Roberts] then looks at me and she goes, 'Don't you mean lady?' and she turns around."

Ross said that after seeing other people in the series face "repercussions" for speaking out against Roberts, she chose not to speak out against her then.

Angelica Ross transitioned at the age of 19

Born on November 28, 1980, Angelica Ross is a native of Kenosha, Wisconsin. She came out as gay when she was 17, and she began her gender transition when she was 19 years old in the year 2000.

Angelica Ross, who was born and raised in Racine, has had a variety of jobs, including those in food service, as a nightclub singer, as a model, and as an escort. She also attended college for one semester before deciding to serve in the United States Navy in order to take advantage of the GI Bill.

Ross served in the military, endured abuse in the ranks, and was ultimately discharged due to the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy, which prohibited LGBTQ servicemembers from openly expressing themselves inside the military. This policy has since been overturned.

Angelica Ross made history by becoming the first transgender woman to star in regular roles in two series - American Horror Story and Pose.

In March 2022, She gave the LGBTQ State of the Union speech pressing President Joe Biden to do more to safeguard transgender youngsters and joining him in urging Congress to approve the Equality Act. Ross is also the first openly transgender person to lead a presidential discussion, which GLAAD co-hosted.

She has been the CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises, a groundbreaking company since 2014.

In an interview with media outlet Forbes, Ross said that the passing of Candy Ferocity, her Pose character, brought to light the shocking fact that, although the average life expectancy for Black cisgender women in America is 78, that of Black trans women is only expected to be 35.

"Honestly, in half of that and at least 20 of those years, I've been living frugally as a trans woman. And things have changed a lot, but some things have not changed, in the violence against trans people both state sanctioned and systemic violence, as well as inter-community violence and street-based violence."

On the work front, Ross will next star in Captain Zero: Into the Abyss Part II and King Ester.