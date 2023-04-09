Where to watch the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards? Release date, streaming details, and more

The 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will drop on Hulu on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The awards show is expected to be available for streaming on the platform by 9 pm PT/midnight ET. Known for honoring queer artists who are trailblazers, visionaries, and showstoppers and for recognizing inclusive representation, the first leg of the latest edition of the awards show took place in Los Angeles on March 30, 2023.

For those new to the concept of the GLAAD Media Awards, a quick rundown taken from the official website reads:

"Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally."

It continues:

"Honoring those in the media who have shown exemplary achievements for fair, accurate, and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community and the issues that affect our lives, the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards promises to deliver a sparkly mix of red carpet arrivals, iconic main stage moments, and an impactful message that demonstrates the value of representation and inclusion of LGBTQ people within all forms of media."

Viewers can stream the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards for free on Hulu

Hulu is the official streaming partner for the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, marking the third consecutive year of partnership with the queer media advocacy organization.

The first leg of the awards show was hosted by Grammy and Emmy-nominated actress and comedian Margaret Cho and featured performances by Orville Peck and FLETCHER.

Despite Hulu being a paid service, first-time users and eligible returning subscribers can stream the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards without a subscription through the free trial option available on the platform.

It must also be noted that Hulu is a geo-restricted streaming platform, so those outside the United States will not be able to view content on it without a VPN.

List of winners from the first leg of the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Outstanding Drama Series: 9-1-1 Lone Star (FOX)

Outstanding New TV Series: A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

Outstanding Comedy Series: What We Do in The Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Film - Wide Release: Bros (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Documentary: Framing Agnes (Kino Lorber)

Outstanding Film - Limited Release: The Inspection (A24)

Outstanding Music Artist: FLETCHER, Girl of My Dreams (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Comic Book: Poison Ivy, by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara, Atagun Ilhan, Brian Level, Stefano Gaudiano, Jay Leisten, Arif Prianto, Ivan Plascencia, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: Young Men in Love (A Wave Blue World)

Outstanding Children's Programming: "Adoptasaurus Rex" Dino Ranch (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: The Advocate

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: "Vico Ortiz" Primer Impacto (Univision)

Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media: Los Angeles Blade and Washington Blade

Special Recognition

Alejandra Caraballo

Drag Story Hour

Rothaniel (HBO)

#Letters4TransKids

The Lesbian Bar Project

"En Sus Palabras" (Univision)

Please note that this isn't the full list of winners from the first leg of the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. The complete list of winners from the first leg and nominees who are up for awards in the second leg can be viewed on GLAAD's official website.

The 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards (Leg 1) will be available for streaming exclusively on Hulu from April 12, 2023.

