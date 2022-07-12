What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 cast list: Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry and others to star in FX series

FX is set to bring back its popular horror-comedy series What We Do in the Shadows for its fourth season this month. The season will premiere on the network on July 12, 2022.

The series follows the lives of four vampires and their daily struggles with the modern world. It features Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and Mark Proksch in the lead roles.

Read further to find out more details about the cast of the show.

FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 4: Who are the primary cast members in horror-comedy?

1) Kavyan Novak as Nandor

Actor Kavyan Novak plays the role of Nandor in What We Do in the Shadows Season 4.

Novak is best known for his performance as Waj in Chris Morris' satirical drama, Four Lions, which also stars Riz Ahmed. He's also appeared in Fonejacker, Cuban Fury, Sirens, and numerous other films and television shows.

2) Matt Berry as Laszlo

Matt Berry (Photo by FX Networks/via IMDb)

Matt Berry portrays the character of a vampire named Laszlo in the show.

Berry is a prominent comedian who has essayed a number of memorable roles in shows like Toast of London, The Mighty Boosh, Garth Marenghi's Darkplace and more. He's also appeared in films like Svengali and A Bit of Tom Jones, among many others.

3) Natasia Demetriou as Nadja

Natasia Demetriou (Image via IMDb)

Natasia Demetriou plays a vampire named Nadja in What We Do in the Shadows.

Demetrious is a noted comedian, who's known for her work on Stah Lets Flats, BBC Comedy Feeds and more. Her film credits include Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and Man of the Hour, to name a few.

4) Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson

Mark Proksch (Photo by FX Networks/via IMDb)

Mark Proksch stars as Colin Robinson in the show. Fans of Better Call Saul might recognize him as the naive Daniel Wormald, who was involved in a tense drug deal with Nacho Varga. Proksch has also been a part of several other popular shows like The Office and Drunk History.

Apart from the aforementioned stars, the series also features numerous other actors in pivotal roles, including:

Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz

Anthony Atamanuik as Sean

Doug Jones as Baron Afanas

Beanie Feldstein as Jenna

Nick Kroll as Simon the Devious

More details about What We Do in the Shadows plot

What We Do in the Shadows tells the hilarious story of four vampires who go about their lives in the modern world and deal with numerous challenges.

The official synopsis of Season 4, according to FX Networks' official YouTube channel, states:

''What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires, and their human familiar, who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years. Season four continues to make the case for blood and comedy with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.''

Don't miss Season 4 of the series on FX on July 12, 2022.

