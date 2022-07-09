What time will Better Call Saul Season 6 episode 8 air on AMC and AMC+? Details explored

Better Call Saul will return this July after going on a mid-season hiatus. Episode 8 of the show will mark the premiere of the highly-anticipated second part of Season 6, which is scheduled to premiere on AMC and AMC+ this Monday, July 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

However, unlike the first segment of the season, part 2 will only have six episodes which will drop on a weekly basis until the finale scheduled for August 15, 2022.

The show will pick up from the shocking cliffhanger and the events that previously occurred, finally bringing Saul/Gene's journey to a close.

Here is everything you need to know about Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 8 ahead of its premiere on July 11.

Season 6 of Better Call Saul is returning to AMC after over a month-long hiatus

The two-part Season 6 premiered its mid-season finale titled Plan and Execution on May 23, 2022. It was marked by a brutal climax where Patrick Fabian's Howard Hamlin was killed off by Lalo Salamanca. Bob Odenkirk's Saul Goodman and Rhea Seehorn's Kim Wexler witnessed bloodshed in their own home when Salamanca shot Hamlin straight in the head.

Now, after over a month, the Breaking Bad spin-off is ready to return to the screen with its last few episodes. AMC recently debuted a short teaser, prepping the ground for the second half of the final season, which is scheduled to premiere on Monday, July 11 at 9 pm ET.

A closer look at the final trailer for Better Call Saul and exploring other details of Season 6 part 2

Better Call Saul lasted longer than its predecessor, Breaking Bad, and the show has introduced its fanbase to a couple of landmarks in Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman's neighborhood over the course of its dramatic six seasons.

The trailer by AMC offers viewers one last glimpse of the memorable locations where Jimmy wrecked the lives of many. The trailer includes scenes of the inflatable Statue of Liberty, Jimmy and Kim's Albuquerque apartment parking lot, and the frail beginnings of Gus Fring’s meth business.

Saul Goodman at the iconic inflatable Statue of Liberty outside the Kettleman’s office trailer (Image via IMDb)

The melancholic trailer also suggests that Jimmy will soon get more terrible news. Given that this is the point at which everything that was needed to build up Breaking Bad occurs, Wexler's elimination too is imperative.

Now that the franchise's fans have spent more than ten years witnessing Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould produce the most unpredictable twists, some faith and little hope might just do the thing.

On top of that, Gilligan and Gould will need to clean up just as much as Kim and Jimmy, following Lalo's visit to the latter's residence after the bloody events of the mid-season finale.

About the cast of Season 6 of the Breaking Bad spin-off

This season, Better Call Saul will welcome some new guest stars including Bryan Cranston as Walter White and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman from the television series Breaking Bad. Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut and Giancarlo Espositio as Gus Fring will also be reprising their roles from the show.

That apart, the ensemble from Seasons 1 through 5 will return for the Season 6 finale, with Bob Odenkirk reprising his role as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Michael Mando as Nacho Vega, and Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca. Carol Burnett will also be appearing on the show as Marion in a brand-new recurring guest role.

Burnett reportedly made the announcement in a press release, stating:

"I'm thrilled to be a part of my favorite show."

As usual, not much has been revealed about the upcoming episode. Just a simple synopsis has been made public:

"An unexpected visitor forces Jimmy and Kim to face the consequences of their actions."

Season 6 Episode 8 of AMC's hit series Better Call Saul will make its premiere on July 11, 2022.

