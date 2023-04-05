Explained: What happened to Marvin in 9-1-1: Lone Star?

The latest episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star delved into much more than the usual weekly case drama. The show, which has recently been quite invested in its lesser-featured characters, has yet again decided to focus on Matteo (Julian Works) and his identical cousin, Marvin (also played by Julian Works), a bonafide criminal who needed Mateo's help to get out of prison, in this week's episode, digging into the officer's backstory in detail.

This episode also marked a crossover between the original 9-1-1 and the more recent 9-1-1: Lone Star. Marvin was also a connecting point between the two, having originally made his debut in the original series back in 2018.

Titled Double Trouble, the latest episode of the FOX series focused on Mateo as he was called upon by a family member for help under mysterious circumstances. Though this was not the major case of the episode, it did lead to a lot of drama, including a dream sitcom sequence. 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 11 aired on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 11: Who is Marvin, and what happened to him

Marvin first made his appearance on 9-1-1 and was introduced as Mateo's cousin, who went into a life of crime. The former hit up his identical cousin for the $25,000 he needed for bail after being arrested for joyriding. Mateo tried to gather the money, but Owen (Rob Lowe) refused to loan out the money to him, stating that giving Marvin the money would only enable his actions, which did turn out to be true.

Mateo seemed to owe Marvin a lot and kept desperately trying to gather the money, ultimately getting it from Nancy (Brianna Baker). He sent the money to Marvin, but hours later, it was revealed that Marvin had died. Right after getting out of the prison, he stole another car, drove at a high speed, and crashed to his death.

It was soon revealed that Marvin had once saved Mateo from a huge scandal. The latter burned down a middle school when he was young. If caught, he would have been deported from the country. Marvin stepped up and took the fall for this, saving Mateo and giving him a chance at life. Unfortunately, the former was sent to the juvie and he continued to follow a life of crime after this.

A distraught Mateo wanted to confess to the crime and asked Owen to take him to the police station. But Owen took him to the fire station instead and explained to him how he has regularly been saving lives over the years, making the necessary amends in the process.

This episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star then proceeded to depict a very offbeat sequence involving a sitcom-like setting. Works spoke to EW about this, saying:

"I didn't know what to think of it when I read it...I didn't get it....It was definitely one of those things where we had to work through on set...But that was the whole fun part about it. You don't want anything to be so easy. And it ended up being super fun."

This was one of the most fun and offbeat episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star in recent times. It is currently available for streaming on Hulu.

