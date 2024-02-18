The Arconia building in Only Murders in the Building is real and is majestically tucked away among the busy streets of Manhattan's Upper West Side. The architectural marvel, which is an absolute symbol of mystery and intrigue, takes a life of its own as the main attraction of the captivating Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

It has managed to captivate audiences with its mysterious appeal and rich history, adding an influencing layer of background to the acting and the drama that plays out. In this article, we explore the real-life inspiration behind the iconic Arconia building and how it significantly influences the plot of Only Murders in the Building.

What inspired the creation of the Arconia building in Only Murders in the Building?

The Arconia building in the series is indeed a real structure that is located on the corner of 86th Street and Broadway. The building stands as a testament to both architectural design and historical significance. While the real building's essence is rooted in reality, its portrayal in the show happens to be a combination of facts and fiction.

The outside views of the Belnord apartment building are used to portray the Arconia, which adds the essence of reality to the made-up location. Moreover, stars like Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short have graced its halls and have made great contributions to bridging the gap between fiction and reality.

The Arconia building has proven to be more than just a background setting in Only Murders in the Building. It has served as a silent spectator to the countless secrets and scandals that have taken place inside the building. John Hoffman, who is one of the co-creators of the show, was struck by the magnificent architectural design of the Belnord building and wanted to capture its essence in the Arconia.

The Belnord as seen in the show (Image via The Belnord)

Hoffman has enhanced the storytelling by skillfully integrating the building's extravagant interiors and intricate heritage into the main plot, giving each scene a credible sense of detail.

What is the plot of Only Murders in the Building?

Only Murders in the Building is an American comedy mystery series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. It follows the story of three strangers, Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), who share a fascination with true crime podcasts.

Los Angeles Premiere Of "Only Murders In The Building" season 2 (Image via Getty)

These three strangers are the residents of the Arconia, and when a death takes place in the building, they suspect that it is a murder. Based on their extensive knowledge of real-life criminal cases, they embark on an investigation. Along the way, they develop an odd friendship and decide to come up with a podcast about the mysterious cases, giving it the title "Only Murders in the Building."

Who are some notable residents of the Belnord, the real-life inspiration behind the Arconia?

The Belnord apartment building, the inspiration behind the Arconia building, was designed by H. Hobart Weekes, a famous architect of the Hiss and Weekes architectural firm, in 1908. The Belnord is known to have a compelling history that challenges its fictional version.

Several well-known people have lived in this building over the years, namely actor Zero Mostel, Nobel Prize-winning author Isaac Bashevis Singer, and acting coach Lee Strasberg, who worked with Marilyn Monroe. These well-known residents of the building add a sense of esteem and ambiguity to it, also serving as the inspiration behind the Arconia's captivating appeal.

The Arconia building is an ode to the universal relevance of setting in storytelling. It allows Only Murders in the Building to captivate its audiences with an appealing mixture of humor and mystery. Despite its origins lying in real life, its portrayal in the show has gone beyond reality and managed to captivate the audiences with appealing charm and allure.

The fans of the show find themselves constantly drawn into the mysterious world of the Arconia, where secrets and scandals are found in every corner.

The series is available to stream on Hulu.