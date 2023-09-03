Is Asonta Gholston dead? Love During Lockup star's viral death claim explored

The Love During Lockup cast member, Asonta Gholston reportedly passed away in a car collision on Saturday, September 2, 2023, as per TV Shows Ace. He appeared in the series with Raneka, who announced that Asonta died just a week before the season finale.

The claims about his death surfaced online when an Instagram user, @accordingtoamber1 shared a video featuring the vehicle of the individual who Gholston allegedly crashed into. The clip shocked fans and they wished to know more about the sudden death of the star.

Instagram user shares glimpses of vehicle impacted in alleged crash involving Asonta Gholston

@accordingtoamber1 posted a video online and claimed that the visuals were shared by the "mother of one of the young victims." The clip featured a wrecked truck on the side of the road and the caption read:

"The mother of one of the young victims who owned the truck that was allegedly struck by Asonta has shared heartbreaking pictures of what her son's truck looked like after the car crash last night."

Fans of the show were in love with Asonta Gholston and Raneka's story, as the couple made their way through several hardships. Netizens began mourning the death of the star as the news surfaced online.

Family members of Asonta Gholston, who was known as Asont in the series, also confirmed the news, as several of them took to social media to pay tribute to him.

"That's horrible" - Social media users mourn the death of Love During Lockup cast member Asonta Gholston

Asonta and Raneka received heaps of love from viewers as the two navigated their way through the hardships of their relationship. Fans of the show mourned the loss of the Love During Lockup cast member and took to the comments section of @accordingtoamber1 post to share their views on the news.

While many seemed confused about the video and wished to know more details about the crash, others sent their condolences to the family.

Social media users mourn the loss of the Love During Lockup cast member who tragically passed away. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users mourn the loss of the Love During Lockup cast member who tragically passed away. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users mourn the loss of the Love During Lockup cast member who tragically passed away. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users mourn the loss of the Love During Lockup cast member who tragically passed away. (Image via Instagram)

While fans continue to mourn the untimely demise of the reality TV star, Asonta Gholston, they await more details about the alleged crash.