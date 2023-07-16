Love During Lockup 2023: Meet the inmates and the civilians

Love During Lockup is set to return with a brand new season. The upcoming season will feature new and old faces, with civilians and inmates trying to navigate their love lives as they are separated and one of them is behind bars.

The show’s press release reads:

"These couples face unique challenges from sending money, first video dates and visits, to the heartbreak and frustration of the prison system, but is it true love or just a con?"

Tune in on Friday, July 21, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Love During Lockup 2023 on WE Tv.

Meet the cast of Love During Lockup 2023

The upcoming season of the WE TV reality show features six civilians as they go through the early stages of their relationships with their partners, who are currently behind bars.

Latisha and Keith

The Davenport couple met soon after Latisha got out of her marriage. Although she was looking forward to spending some time being single, the single mother met Keith soon after.

While the upcoming Love During Lockup cast member was skeptical at first, and only wanted to be his “pen-pal”, Kevin eventually won her over.

Jade and Chris

The upcoming Love During Lockup cast member, Jade, met Chris while going through an inmate pen pal website. Chris is a member of the Prairie Island Indian Community from Minnesota and a shareholder in his tribe’s casino.

After being together for seven months, the two got married. The former flight attendant is now living a luxurious life, however, Jade’s sister, Jessica wonders whether the cast member loves Chris or the money.

Raneka and Asonta

Raneka is a rapper and entrepreneur who moved to Atlanta with her children to be closer to Asonta and sends him $1,000 per month that she earns through her cosmetic business.

The press release reads:

"Tension arises as Raneka’s family feels Asonta isn’t good enough for her as they believe he passes the time talking to other women. Raneka is hoping for big things including a sparkling rock and rap career in Atlanta, but will those dreams ultimately become a reality?"

Britney and Kerok

The Love During Lockup couple met while both of them were serving time. However, Britney has since then served her sentence and is waiting for Kerok to be released. Britney is currently living with Kerok’s family and is currently in beauty school.

Savannah and Jake

Savannah connected with Jake after reaching out to a prison wives group on social media in order to prepare for a theater role. Meeting Jake has helped Savannah become an advocate for prison reform.

The press release states about the couple:

"Jake has real concerns about Savannah’s jealousy and neediness as he serves the remainder of his sentence. The separation is getting to the pair as they both battle trust issues."

Brittney and Andy

Andy met Brittney while browsing a pen pal website. The ex-cop however, was worried about being judged about his profession but his worries went away when he met Brittney.

