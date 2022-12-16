Love After Lockup season 5: Meet the couples of the WeTV show

Love After Lockup season 5, the WeTV show, is all set to premiere on Friday, December 16 at 9 pm ET. Six couples will be featured in the series, and they will meet for the first time after their partners are released from prison. The show will follow the couples' journeys and reveal whether they make it down the aisle or split up.

Love After Lockup season 5 will include four cast members from past franchise shows and four new couples. The returning pairs are Gabby and Chris from Love During Lockup season 1 and Justine and Michael from Love During Lockup season 2.

The new couples to be featured on the show are Aris and Cameron, Ashley and Travis, Monique and Derek, and Nathan and Skyler.

Love After Lockup season 5 will feature four new couples

Aris and Cameron from Tampa, Florida

Will Aris' daughter accept Cameron as her stepdad? (Images via WeTV)

Aris slid into Cameron's DMs while he was still in prison. She is a huge fan of the latter, who is an aspiring singer. Aris will feel betrayed on the show as Cameron prioritizes his music career after being released. Aside from that, the couple will face another challenge. Cameron will propose to Aris but will have a tough time trying to convince Aris’ daughter to shower her blessings.

Ashley and Travis from Port St. Lucie, Florida

A jewelry store owner falls in love with a bank robber (Images via WeTV)

Season 5 of Love After Lockup will show this couple facing a tough financial time. Ashley wants to hire Travis, who is a band robber, at her jewelry store but is having issues trusting him. In addition, Travis will be seen becoming uneasy about Ashley's neighbor, who has repeatedly flirted with Ashley.

Gabby and Chris from Union, New Jersey

Fans might remember Chris from Love After Lockup season 1 because he received huge settlement money from a prison civil suit against a prison guard who failed to protect him from an attack. Because of their previous issues, Chris and Gabby's families will be seen as concerned about their relationship.

Shortly after his release from prison, Chris will marry Gabby, much to the disappointment of Gabby’s family. However, as already reported in the news, Chris will go to jail again after punching Gabby in the face. In a TikTok video made after the attack, Gabby was seen with a chipped tooth and a neck brace.

Justine and Michael from Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Justine and Michael married each other in prison on August 5, 2022. The pair will now be seen living together as a married couple. Michael might have some difficulty trying to connect with Justine’s three children. Justine will also face some difficulty bonding with Michael’s four kids. Aside from that, Michael will try to resume his rap career, but Justine will worry about him getting into bad habits that might land him in jail again.

Monique and Derek from Chicago, Illinois

Monique has never met Derek in person (Image via WeTV)

Monique saw Derek’s photo several times in a pen pal Facebook group and decided to reach out to him in prison. Derek was impressed with Monique, and the pair started their relationship two years ago via the same platform. Despite being together for a long time, the pair have not met in person.

This will cause problems for the couple as Monique has not been honest with Derek about being involved in fitness, which is a very big deal for fitness enthusiast Derek. In Love After Lockup season 5, Monique plans to undergo weight loss surgery for Derek.

Nathan and Skylar from Zanesville, Ohio

Nathan and Skylar started dating each other when they were both in police custody. Their "drama-filled connection" forced the police to send Skylar back to jail. Nathan plans to propose to Skylar for their one-year anniversary and is currently living at his grandmother’s house. In the preview, Nathan’s grandmother points out that both of Skylar’s ex boyfriends are dead.

Watch the journey of the six couples this Friday, December 16, on WeTV's season 5 premiere of Love after Lockup at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes